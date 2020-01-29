Love Island Sophie Piper: Four Facts You’ll Be Surprised To Know

Sophie Piper has become one of 2020’s favourite Love Island stars but what else do we need to know about her? From a surprise Love Island friendship to her family - here’s some facts you’ll be interested to learn.

Love Island’s Sophie Piper has spoken about her age, job and her type on paper for the whole of Love Island 2020 so far.

And while we feel we’ve got to know Rochelle Humes’ sister pretty well after following her relationships with Connor Durman and the Love Island girls, we figured, there’s always more to know.

So from a friendship with a previous Love Island winner to some family facts, here are four things you might not know about Sophie Piper:

Kem Cetinay is friends with Love Island's Sophie Piper and her two sisters. Picture: Kem Cetinay/Instagram

Sophie Piper is good friends with Kem Cetinay

Yup, this isn’t Sophie’s first experience with Love Island as she’s friends with former winner Kem.

In fact, he played a big role in reuniting her with her two big sisters Rochelle and Lili after they hadn’t spoken for years.

Love Island's Sophie Piper looks exactly like sister Lili too. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

Sophie Piper’s OTHER lookalike sister

If you thought Sophie and Rochelle looked like twins, them just take a look at sister Lili Piper.

Sophie missed out on a childhood with her all sisters

It’s a complicated family history, with “messy” relations, but Rochelle, Sophie and sister Lili only reunited in their adult life. But that’s not damaged their relationship at all as the three of them are the best of friends now.

Sophie Piper has become one of the most popular Love Island contestants so far. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

Sophie Piper’s Instagram

Since joining Love Island, Sophie’s Instagram has gone CRAZY. She’s gone from 27.5k followers to nearly 400,000! And we’re not even half way through Love Island yet.