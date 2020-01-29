Love Island Sophie Piper: Four Facts You’ll Be Surprised To Know

29 January 2020, 17:22 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 17:24

Love Island's Sophie Piper facts you'll be interested to know
Love Island's Sophie Piper facts you'll be interested to know. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

Sophie Piper has become one of 2020’s favourite Love Island stars but what else do we need to know about her? From a surprise Love Island friendship to her family - here’s some facts you’ll be interested to learn.

Love Island’s Sophie Piper has spoken about her age, job and her type on paper for the whole of Love Island 2020 so far.

And while we feel we’ve got to know Rochelle Humes’ sister pretty well after following her relationships with Connor Durman and the Love Island girls, we figured, there’s always more to know.

Love Island Fans Have A HUGE Reaction To Sophie Piper And Mike Boateng Romance

So from a friendship with a previous Love Island winner to some family facts, here are four things you might not know about Sophie Piper:

Kem Cetinay is friends with Love Island's Sophie Piper and her two sisters
Kem Cetinay is friends with Love Island's Sophie Piper and her two sisters. Picture: Kem Cetinay/Instagram

Sophie Piper is good friends with Kem Cetinay

Yup, this isn’t Sophie’s first experience with Love Island as she’s friends with former winner Kem.

In fact, he played a big role in reuniting her with her two big sisters Rochelle and Lili after they hadn’t spoken for years.

Love Island's Sophie Piper looks exactly like sister Lili too
Love Island's Sophie Piper looks exactly like sister Lili too. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

Sophie Piper’s OTHER lookalike sister

If you thought Sophie and Rochelle looked like twins, them just take a look at sister Lili Piper.

Sophie missed out on a childhood with her all sisters

It’s a complicated family history, with “messy” relations, but Rochelle, Sophie and sister Lili only reunited in their adult life. But that’s not damaged their relationship at all as the three of them are the best of friends now.

Sophie Piper has become one of the most popular Love Island contestants so far
Sophie Piper has become one of the most popular Love Island contestants so far. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

Sophie Piper’s Instagram

Since joining Love Island, Sophie’s Instagram has gone CRAZY. She’s gone from 27.5k followers to nearly 400,000! And we’re not even half way through Love Island yet.

Latest Love Island News

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood had a row at the NTAs 2018

Olivia Attwood Mocks Ex Chris Hughes’ NTAs Altercation With Shady Tweet
Sophie Piper finds herself in another tricky Love Island situation

Love Island’s Sophie And Mike Romance Is All Fans Can Think About Ahead Of Dramatic Recoupling
Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one' in Love Island

Who Is Love Island 2020's Sophie Piper? Job, Age & Everything We Know About Rochelle Humes' Sister
Conangh Howard accused Rebecca Gormley of 'being shady'

Dumped Love Island Star Connagh Howard Accuses Rebecca Gormley Of ‘Playing A Game’ In The Villa
Sophie Piper was accused of faking her tears on Love Island

Love Island’s Sophie Piper Accused Of Faking Her Heartache Over Connor Durman's Exit: 'I Can't See Any Tears'

Hot On Capital

David Walliams' joke didn't go down well.

NTA Viewers Blast David Walliams ‘Nasty’ Joke About Caroline Flack On Twitter
Tan France re-asserts his love for Shawn Mendes and rates Justin & Hailey Bieber

WATCH: Tan France Won't Acknowledge Camila Cabello's Existence Amid His Undying Love For Shawn Mendes

Videos

Roman Kemp turned 27 on Tuesday

Take A Look At Capital Breakfast Host Roman Kemp’s Birthday Celebrations

Shows & Presenters

Dua Lipa fans defend her against backlash for visiting a strip club

Dua Lipa Fans Defend Singer After Being 'Cancelled' For Visiting A Strip Club With Lizzo & Lil Nas X
Chris Hughes has spoken out on the brawl which happened after the NTAs

Jesy Nelson's Boyfriend Chris Hughes Speaks Out On NTAs Brawl: 'I Retaliated Badly, This Was Only Self Defence'
She won 'Best Factual Award'

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Support Jesy Nelson’s NTA Win For ‘Odd One Out' Documentary With Cute Posts

Little Mix

More Movies & TV News

Caitlyn Jenner had an awkward encounter with Ricky Gervais

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Had An Awkward Encounter With Frenemy, Ricky Gervais At NTAs
Jacqueline Jossa is rumoured to replace Michelle Keegan on Our Girl

Jacqueline Jossa 'Lined Up' To Star In BBC's Our Girl After Michelle Keegan Stepped Down
He has his eyes on a few girls in the villa

Who Is Love Island’s Wallace Wilson? Everything We Know About The Bombshell Personal Trainer
2020 Love Islanders' Instagram accounts

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles: From Sophie Piper And Connor Durman To Shaughna Phillips And Callum Jones
Asa Butterfield starred in the Nanny McPhee sequel in 2010

Where You've Seen Sex Education's Asa Butterfield Before: Movie Roles Including The Boy In Striped Pyjamas Revealed