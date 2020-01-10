Love Island's Tattooed Hunk Connor Durman's Age, Ex-Girlfriend Drama & Job Revealed

Connor Durman is a coffee bean salesman from Brighton. Picture: ITV2 Love Island/ Instagram @connordurman

Connor Durman is taking a break from his job as a coffee bean salesman to enter the first ever winter Love Island villa, so, will the 25-year-old tatted hunk find love, and who exactly is he looking for?

It's finally here, the first ever winter series of Love Island, and as 12 toned and bikini-clad singles enter the South Africa villa for their shot at love (and fame), everyone is eager to see who will bring the drama, the catchphrases, and form relationships.

So, meet one such single, Connor Durman, fan of all things tattoos from Brighton, and see who he will turn his head in the villa...



What is Connor's job?

Following in the steps of Love Island champion Jack Fincham who was previously working as a pen salesman, Connor is a coffee bean salesman who has proudly started his own business from scratch!

He made a heartfelt post to Instagram in December, explaining how '7 months hard work' building his coffee company which sells blends from all over the world.

Connor even has some motivational chat for people, saying 'I know this is just the start but I’ve learnt that if you want something that bad, you will always find a way' and we can't help wondering if this is the mantra he used for his application to the show, because whatever he did, worked!

How old is Connor Durman?

At 25 years old, he isn't the youngest contestant in the villa, (we know, ridiculous), but he's had plenty of life experience, having lived in Australia!

He said: "I’ve been living in Australia for four years. In that time, I’ve grown up, done everything myself, I’ve got so many new and different life experiences."

"I’ve had two big relationships, one good, one bad. I think I’ve gone through a lot. I’m mature now and I know what I want."

Who are Connor's exes?

The salesman also admits he cheated on a previous girlfriend, but insists he's grown up now.... his time in the villa will tell!

Connor loves his tats

He's a huge fan of tattoos, and shared a video of a six day mission one artist undertook to convert an entire leg into an Egyptian scene, with more inks covering his arm, which we're sure the girls will go wild for!

What's Connor's Instagram handle?

You can follow him at @connordurman, he's already got 12k followers!

If you fancy following this year's sizzling singles, you can find all of their Instagram handles here!

Love Island airs on ITV2 every night at 9pm apart from Saturday night, when there will be a best bits show with exclusive unseen content from the villa.

