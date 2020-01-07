Love Island Star Ollie Williams’ Luxury Lifestyle As Heir To Polzeath Beach And 900-Acre Cornwall Estate

Ollie Williams lives a lavish lifestyle as the heir of the Lanhydrock Estate. Picture: Ollie Williams/Instagram / Getty / ITV2

Ollie Williams, whose family own Polzeath Beach and the Lanhydrock Estate, is heading into the winter Love Island villa as possibly the series’ poshest cast member.

Love Island 2020 starts on 12 January and the new islanders have just been announced – one of whom, Ollie Williams, is heir to an entire estate in Cornwall.

The islander has high hopes for his time on the ITV2 show, describing himself as “I boss whatever I’m doing” and making his New Year’s resolution to win the winter series.

Love Island 2020 Contestant Eve Gale's Link To Kylie Jenner Explained

The 23-year-old’s dad is the Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock and their family title is Viscount Clifden.

Lanhydrock House in Cornwall. Picture: Getty

Ollie Williams and his siblings celebrated Christmas at their lavish estate. Picture: Ollie Williams/Instagram

When his father passes away or abdicates, Ollie will take on the titles and the estate.

The Lanhydrock Estate is a National Trust property in Cornwall, home to a huge Victorian country house with 900 acres of gardens and woodland.

On Christmas Day Ollie and his family celebrated the festivities at the grand manor, with the islander captioning a picture with his siblings: “Christmas at home” as they posed outside the massive building his family own.

And the soon-to-be reality TV star certainly lives like an heir, throwing champagne-fuelled parties and taking dates to coast-side restaurants for 12-course meals.

On his Instagram profile, where he has almost 10k followers less than a week to the show’s launch, Ollie shows off his extravagant lifestyle.

Ollie Williams is used to a luxury lifestyle. Picture: Ollie Williams/Instagram

Ollie Williams is a keen jet-setter. Picture: Ollie Williams/Instagram

As well as country dog walks while dressed in tweed, the Cornwall-born lad also plays rugby and is a keen fan of the horse races, regularly attending Ascot and Cheltenham.

There are also a number of snaps of his sun-soaked holidays around the globe, with many photos showing the islander displaying his ripping abs while standing in crystal-clear waters.

Proving he’s a true luxury jet-setter, Ollie posted a photo of himself atop a mountain during a skiing trip last year, showing two bottles of bubbly casually nestled in the snow next to him.

Just a few weeks before, the university graduate uploaded a few pictures from his time in India where he competed in the Rickshaw Run.

He and his brother celebrated the end of the lengthy trip by staying at the luxury Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Goa-Panaji.

As well as owning a 900-acre estate, Ollie’s family own Polzeath Beach – something he admits he uses as a chat-up line.

Before entering the villa he said: “Best chat up line I’ve ever used is, ‘Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it.’ That’s it. Chat up line, done.”

As owners of such luxury, it’s no surprise the 23-year-old knows how to throw party to rival Gatsby's.

Asked about his party trick, Ollie answered: “My party trick is the fact that I throw a bloody awesome party! Think Gatsby but with better fireworks.”

Love Island begins on 12 January on ITV2.

> Download our app to get the latest news on Love Island 2020