All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles

Spoiler alert: They're all ridiculously good looking. . Picture: Instagram

Here's all of the Love Island 2020 contestants' Instagram handles so you can get following.

Love Island 2020 is almost upon us and after the line-up dropped, we know the first thing you wanted to do was stalk their Instagram pages.

To make it easier, we've made a list of all of the singletons' accounts who will be heading to South Africa in a matter of days.

Love Island South Africa Villa Will Be Patrolled By Armed Guards Amid Fears Contestants Will Be Kidnapped

The first twelve contestants, ranging from Rochelle Humes' sister Sophie Piper, to Lewis Capaldi's ex-girlfriend Paige Turley, have already established the start of their social media following and will undoubtedly keep increasing their fandom in the next few weeks.

So let's take a look at the sizzling snaps on the stars' Instagram pages...

Leanne Amaning - @leanneamaning

Leanne Amaning is heading into the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

22-year-old Leanne currently has 5,256 followers on Instagram.

The customer service advisor from London is heading into the villa to “learn and change” and we're sure her followers will also be changing in no time!

Siânnise Fudge - @siannisefudge

Siânnise is a beauty consultant. Picture: Instagram

The beauty consultant currently has 5,579 followers, and quite fittingly has lots of glam snaps on her account.

Eve & Jess Gale - @evegale @jessicarosegale

Eve Gale's claim to fame is that Tyga messaged her. Picture: Instagram

Jessica Gale is a student and a VIP hostess. Picture: Instagram

The 20-year-old twins have an established 13.8K (Eve) and 14.2K (Jessica) followers on Instagram and they've shared everything from holiday snaps together, as well as photos of them dressed up to the nines.

Shaughna Phillips - @shaughnaphillips

Shaughna Phillips is a democratic services officer. Picture: Instagram

With 7,050 followers, Shaughna's account dates all the way back to 2013.

She's shared pictures with friends and family - and she's undeniably the selfie queen of the villa this year!

Sophie Piper - @sophpiper_

Sophie Piper is Rochelle Humes' sister. Picture: Instagram

With a huge amount of followers ahead of the series, Sophie has a whopping 18.7K people liking her pictures on the app.

From holiday snaps to family posts with her sister, Rochelle Humes, the 21-year-old has a page that will make you want to scroll right to the bottom!

Paige Turley - @turley_paige

Paige Turley is Lewis Capaldi's ex-girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Paige has the highest amount of followers so far, with a whopping 26.8K people scrolling through her IG on a regular basis.

The 22-year-old singer even has clips of herself showing off her talent in videos from over the years.

Mike Boateng - @michaelboateng01

Mike Boateng is a police officer. Picture: Instagram

The 24-year-old police officer has 3,978 followers so far and after revealing he has some good impressions of Barrack Obama and Drake to entertain viewers with, we're sure his fandom will go up.

Connor Durman - @connordurman

Connor Durman lived in Australia for four years. Picture: Instagram

After living in Australia for four years, Connor's Instagram page shows off his adventurous side.

He has a count of 6,823 followers so far.

Callum Jones - @_callum_jones

Callum Jones is a scaffolder. Picture: Instagram

Callum said his smile as his best feature and we can see why as he's posted loads of sociable pictures with his friends, where he's beaming throughout.

His 6,310 followers are sure to go up as he feels he will 'go pretty far' in the villa.

Nas Majeed - @nasmajeed_

Nas believes he’s different to guys previously on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Nas' Instagram appears to be brand new, with his oldest photo having been posted on January 6.

However, he already boasts a huge 10.1K followers, so it could be a case of him archiving his old posts to start fresh for his life in the villa.

Ollie Williams - @olliesjwilliams

Ollie Williams is heir to the Lanhydrock Estate. Picture: Instagram

Ollie's Instagram account has an even mix of gym snaps and the outdoors - and since his father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock, we're not surprised about the latter.

With 8,721 followers, the 23-year-old has the oldest account, starting in 2012.

We'll be sure to keep an eye out for the Islanders' new Instagram posts while they're enjoying their time in South Africa!

