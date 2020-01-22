Love Island New Boy Luke Trotman: Football Job, Age And How To Find Him On Instagram

Love Island's new boy contestant Luke Trotman is a semi-professional footballer. Picture: ITV2

Who is Luke Trotman? New Love Island boy’s career and where he's from revealed as he declares which girls he fancies.

Love Island is introducing two new boy islanders to the Cape Town villa in the form of Luke Trotman and Luke Abbott.

Sure to shake up the cast once more, we want to know who is Luke T? What is his job? And how old is he?

Love Island’s Sophie Piper Called Out For Lying To Connagh Howard

Setting his sights on Love Island girls Leanne Amaning, Siannise Fudge, Sophie Piper and Rebecca Gormley, here’s everything you need to know about Luke T.

Luke T is a semi-professional footballer and student. Picture: Luke Trotman/Instagram

Who is Luke Trotman and how old is he?

At 22 years old, Luke is an “energetic and positive’ person from Luton.

He described Jessica Alba as his ideal woman and thinks intelligence is the biggest turn on in a girl.

Is Luke T a footballer? What’s his job?

Luke has called himself a semi-professional footballer and plays for Darlington FC. He’s been playing since he was a teenager.

He’s also a student.

The Love Island contestant has his heart set on four of the girls. Picture: Luke T/Instagram

Is Like Trotman on Instagram?

You can find new boy Luke T on Instagram @luketroytrotman.