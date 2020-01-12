Who Is Love Island 2020's Siânnise Fudge? Everything We Know Including Where She's From And Her Job

12 January 2020, 20:15 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 20:16

Siannise Fudge said she knows what she's looking for in the villa
Siannise Fudge said she knows what she's looking for in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Siânnise Fudge is currently on Love Island 2020. Here's what we know about the contestant from her age to career.

Siânnise Fudge is one of the singletons starring in season six of Love Island this 2020.

Speaking in her VT, she said her friends call her 'Princess Jasmine' and 'the Eyebrow Queen'.

Who Has Love Island’s Laura Whitmore Dated? From Paolo Nutini To Iain Stirling, Here’s The Presenter’s Relationship History

But who is Siânnise, where is she from and what is her job? Here's what we know...

Who is Siânnise Fudge and what is her job?

Siânnise is a 25-year-old beauty consultant from Bristol.

Listing her eyebrows as her best feature, she described herself as 'sassy and fun', saying: "I’ve experienced quite a lot with men, so I know what I’m looking for.

"If I see something I want, I’m not afraid to go for it. That’s what I’m going into the villa to do. I’m up for a challenge!"

Her ideal man is Anthony Joshua and 1990's Leonardo DiCaprio. We can totally get on board with those two.

Siânnise is a beauty consultant from Bristol
Siânnise is a beauty consultant from Bristol. Picture: Instagram

What's Siannise's Instagram?

Her Instagram handle is @siannisefudge and she often posts sultry selfies on there.

Siânnise is a beauty consultant from Bristol
Siânnise is a beauty consultant from Bristol. Picture: Instagram

What has Siânnise said about Love Island?

The song she used to describe her love life was 'Survivor' by Destiny's Child and if that's anything to go by, we're sure she'll stand by who she wants on the show.

Talking about her turn-offs, she said: "Arrogance, or someone who is full of themselves," also adding that when it comes to loyalty, it's dependent on if you like the person.

"If anyone has a wandering eye, they can’t like that person that much," she added.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Latest Love Island News

The Love Islander hopeful is looking for The One.

Who Is Love Island 2020 Contestant Mike Boateng? Everything We Know From The Job He Quit To His Age
Love Islands Shaughna Phillips is ready to impress the villa with her brains

Love Island Shaughna Phillips: What Is Her Job And How Old Is She?
Callum Jones said he'll be loyal in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Callum Jones? Everything We Know Including His Job And Where He's From
Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one' in Love Island

Who Is Love Island 2020's Sophie Piper? Job, Age & Everything We Know About Rochelle Humes' Sister
Love Island's Ollie Williams

Who Is Love Island's Ollie Williams? Job, Family Worth & Hunting Past Revealed

Hot On Capital

Love Island's Paige Turley has described herself as 'fun' and 'boisterous'

Love Island Paige Turley: Where Is She From And Why You Recognise Her
Nas Majeed joins the singletons in the Love Island villa

Who Is Winter Love Island's Nas Majeed? Age, Height And Job As A Builder Revealed
Twins Eve and Jess Gale are on Love Island 2020

Who Are Love Island Twins Eve & Jess Gale? Everything We Know About The Student Twins From London
The winter Love Island 2020 series is set to be different to the summer version

How Long Is Love Island 2020 On For?

Leanne Amaning has promised to be fun and energetic in Love Island

Who Is Love Island 2020's Leanne Amaning? Everything We Know Including Her Job And Age
Love Island's Ollie Williams leads a very luxury lifestyle

How Much Is Love Island Contestant Ollie Williams Worth? Family Net Worth Revealed

More Movies & TV News

Who is Hedgehog on the Masked Singer?

Who Is Hedgehog On The Masked Singer? Fans Think Comedian Jason Manford Could Be Under The Mask
Fans have been sharing clues about who's behind the mask

Who is Chameleon on The Masked Singer? Fans Think It's The Darkness Singer Justin Hawkins
People are trying to work out who the Queen Bee is on The Masked Singer

Who Is Queen Bee On The Masked Singer? Fans Suspect Girls Aloud Star Lies Beneath Costume
Is Kelis the Daisy?!

Who Is Daisy On The Masked Singer? Fans Think It Could Be Kelis Or Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts
Charlotte and Ryan have been getting cosy on the show.

Charlotte Crosby Kisses Married At First Sight's Ryan Gallagher On Australian I'm A Celeb