Siânnise Fudge is currently on Love Island 2020. Here's what we know about the contestant from her age to career.

Siânnise Fudge is one of the singletons starring in season six of Love Island this 2020.

Speaking in her VT, she said her friends call her 'Princess Jasmine' and 'the Eyebrow Queen'.

But who is Siânnise, where is she from and what is her job? Here's what we know...

Who is Siânnise Fudge and what is her job?

Siânnise is a 25-year-old beauty consultant from Bristol.

Listing her eyebrows as her best feature, she described herself as 'sassy and fun', saying: "I’ve experienced quite a lot with men, so I know what I’m looking for.

"If I see something I want, I’m not afraid to go for it. That’s what I’m going into the villa to do. I’m up for a challenge!"

Her ideal man is Anthony Joshua and 1990's Leonardo DiCaprio. We can totally get on board with those two.

What's Siannise's Instagram?

Her Instagram handle is @siannisefudge and she often posts sultry selfies on there.

What has Siânnise said about Love Island?

The song she used to describe her love life was 'Survivor' by Destiny's Child and if that's anything to go by, we're sure she'll stand by who she wants on the show.

Talking about her turn-offs, she said: "Arrogance, or someone who is full of themselves," also adding that when it comes to loyalty, it's dependent on if you like the person.

"If anyone has a wandering eye, they can’t like that person that much," she added.

