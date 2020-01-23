Who Is Love Island's Luke Trotman's Famous X Factor Mum Beverley?

23 January 2020, 18:04

Luke appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience
Luke appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island's new bombshell Luke Trotman has a famous family member as his mum appeared on the X Factor in 2007.

Love Island's Luke Trotman is one of the latest singletons to join the villa in South Africa, and it seems he's not the only star in his family.

His mum, Beverley, finished in sixth place on The X Factor in 2007 - the year that Leon Jackson won.

Why Love Island’s Sophie Piper Isn’t Talking About Sister Rochelle Humes On The Show

In his VT, he said: "My mum was on The X Factor in 2007. She’s called Beverley Trotman and came sixth so I appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience."

Luke revealed that she has 'done a few musicals' since appearing on the ITV show and now sings with the Kingdom Choir - the group that performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, he added that she didn't actually perform at Harry and Meghan's big day.

22-year-old Luke is a semi-pro footballer, who plays for Darlington FC, and is set to shake things up in the villa with his co-star Luke Mabbott.

He revealed he has his eye on Leanne Amaning, Siânnise Fudge, Sophie Piper and Rebecca Gormley.

He said: "I really like girls who are intelligent, so I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them."

Luke's mum appeared on the X Factor
Luke's mum appeared on the X Factor. Picture: Instagram

Adding that he intends to be loyal, the student went on to say: "I wouldn’t ever play anyone. I wouldn’t lie to someone and then go and do something else. I’d try and be open."

In a pretty confusing twist, Luke T is entering at the same time as another Luke- Luke M, who has been compared to Justin Bieber, with some fans saying he's the 'spitting image' of the 'Yummy' singer.

The 24-year-old revealed that he's often been mistaken for the Biebs, saying: “I’ve been mistaken for Justin Bieber quite a few times. I’ve walked into clubs and been given VIP table service and free drinks because they thought I was him!”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Rebecca Gormley's patch sparked a discussion on social media

What Is The Patch On Rebecca Gormley’s Leg? Love Island Viewers Praise Model For Publicly Displaying Contraception Method
Rochelle Humes is Sophie Piper's big sister

Why Love Island’s Sophie Piper Isn’t Talking About Sister Rochelle Humes On The Show
Finley Tapp is entering Love Island

Who Is Love Island's Finley Tapp? Footballer's Age, Instagram, Job, And Everything You Need To Know
Eve Gale reveals Love Island villa secrets including secret rooms

Love Island's Eve Gale Kept Getting Lost In Secret 'Camera Rooms' Whilst In The Villa
Shaughna shared before and after pictures of her weight loss

Inside Love Island's Shaughna Phillips' Weight Loss Journey And How She Lost Four Stone

Hot On Capital

Juice WRLD died at died in December

Juice WRLD's Cause Of Death Confirmed As Accidental Oxycodone & Codeine Overdose
Jessie J and Channing Tatum dated for a year

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Relationship Timeline: When Did The Couple Get Back Together?

Jessie J

BTS and Ariaan Grande share a snap at rehearsals

Ariana Grande Fans Go Crazy Over BTS' V In Backstage Rehearsal Snap

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is three now

Louis Tomlinson's Son Freddie Reign: Inside Their Adorable Relationship

Features

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Will There Be Sex Education Season 3? Release Date And Cast Of The Next Series Are Rumoured Already
Netflix has confirmed the release date for To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2

To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2: Netflix Film's Trailer, Release Date And Cast

More Movies & TV News

Disney+ is coming to the UK in March 2020

Disney+: Everything We Know Including UK Release Date, Price And List Of Top Shows
Love Islands spill their true thoughts about the first ever winter series

Ex-Love Islanders Michael Griffiths, Ellie Brown & Georgia Harrison Claim The Winter Series Is 'Overkill'
Elie Brown shuts down she is the 'love' of Michael Griffiths's life

Love Island's Ellie Brown Denies Michael Griffiths Relationship After He Claimed Ex On The Beach Co-Star Was 'The One'
Charlotte and Ryan have been getting close

Charlotte Crosby Reportedly Having 'Secret Hook-Ups' With Ryan Gallagher On I'm A Celeb Australia
Eve explains what Tyga messaged her on Instagram

WATCH: Eve Gale Explains Exactly What Tyga Wrote To Her In Her DMs