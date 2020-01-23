Who Is Love Island's Luke Trotman's Famous X Factor Mum Beverley?

Luke appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island's new bombshell Luke Trotman has a famous family member as his mum appeared on the X Factor in 2007.

Love Island's Luke Trotman is one of the latest singletons to join the villa in South Africa, and it seems he's not the only star in his family.

His mum, Beverley, finished in sixth place on The X Factor in 2007 - the year that Leon Jackson won.

In his VT, he said: "My mum was on The X Factor in 2007. She’s called Beverley Trotman and came sixth so I appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience."

Luke revealed that she has 'done a few musicals' since appearing on the ITV show and now sings with the Kingdom Choir - the group that performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, he added that she didn't actually perform at Harry and Meghan's big day.

22-year-old Luke is a semi-pro footballer, who plays for Darlington FC, and is set to shake things up in the villa with his co-star Luke Mabbott.

He revealed he has his eye on Leanne Amaning, Siânnise Fudge, Sophie Piper and Rebecca Gormley.

He said: "I really like girls who are intelligent, so I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them."

Luke's mum appeared on the X Factor. Picture: Instagram

Adding that he intends to be loyal, the student went on to say: "I wouldn’t ever play anyone. I wouldn’t lie to someone and then go and do something else. I’d try and be open."

In a pretty confusing twist, Luke T is entering at the same time as another Luke- Luke M, who has been compared to Justin Bieber, with some fans saying he's the 'spitting image' of the 'Yummy' singer.

The 24-year-old revealed that he's often been mistaken for the Biebs, saying: “I’ve been mistaken for Justin Bieber quite a few times. I’ve walked into clubs and been given VIP table service and free drinks because they thought I was him!”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

