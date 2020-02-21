Love Island 2020 Final: What Do They Win And How Much Do They Get Paid?

Love Island's first winter final is approaching but what do they win?
Love Island's first winter final is approaching but what do they win? Picture: ITV

The Love Island finale will be on Sunday 23 February, which will see one couple win a huge cash prize. But how much do the winners take home? Here’s what we know about the Love Island prize.

The Love Island 2020 final is upon us and with five couples left in the South African villa, we’ll soon have a winning couple of the first winter series.

The remaining lovebirds are:

- Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman

- Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

- Jess Gale and Ched Uzor

- Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu

- Demi Jones and Luke Mabbot

Love Island Summer Series 2020: Is It Going Ahead And When Will It Be On?

But what do the Love Island winners win? And how much money do they get paid? Here’s what we know about the prize:

What’s the Love Island 2020 prize?

The winning couple receive a cash prize of £50,000, but it’s not as simple as that.

Laura Whitmore will hand out two golden envelopes to the contestants - one will have £0 written in it and the other will have £50,000.

The Islanders then have to open it and find out what their fate holds, before then deciding whether they want to split or steal the money - a seriously huge twist.

In the history of Love Island, a contestant has never stolen the prize, but the brutal option is still there!

What do the other Islanders get?

The other remaining couples don’t receive a prize, however, they have been given the gift of love and an unbelievable holiday in Cape Town so, who’s the real winner here?

They’re also very likely to get a lot of jobs when leaving the villa as a lot of former contestants have gone on to be presenters, brand ambassadors and reality stars, so it’s not too shabby!

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won the 2019 series of Love Island
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won the 2019 series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

When is the Love Island final?

The last episode of the winter series will be on Sunday 23 February, on ITV2 at 9pm.

