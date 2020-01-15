Who Is Love Island Bombshell Finley Tapp? New Cast Member’s Age, Instagram, Job And Everything You Need To Know

Finley Tapp is entering Love Island. Picture: ITV / Finn Tapp/Instagram

There are two new Love Island bombshells joining Love Island on Wednesday night – meet one of the stars, Finley Tapp.

Finley Tapp is just one of the brand new Love Island bombshells heading into the South African villa.

His arrival will no doubt shake things up, as tensions have been rising ever since the show launched on 12 January.

Finley is arriving alongside Connagh Howard and the boys are bound to keep the girls on their toes, but what do we know about Finley?

Here’s the lowdown on the Love Island bombshell….

Who is Finley Tapp?

Finn Tapp enjoys working out, if his Instagram is anything to go by. Picture: Finley Tapp/Instagram

Finley is a 20-year-old Recruitment Consultant from Milton Keynes whose claim to fame is that he’s a semi pro footballer for Oxford City.

The islander hopeful describes himself as “a nine out of 10” with his eyes as his best feature.

Finley Tapp’s Instagram

You can follow Finley on Instagram @finn_tapp, where he has almost two thousand followers at the time of writing.

He typically posts photos of himself smouldering for the camera, or snaps of him mid-action on the football field.

It’s also clear he works out regularly, if his chiselled six pack is anything to go by.

What has Finley said about joining Love Island?

Before joining the villa, Finley said he’s “a relationship kinda guy” so is looking for a girl to leave with.

He’s on the lookout for a girl “who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh.”

The 20-year-old claims he doesn’t have a type looks-wise, and so far has his eye on Siannise, Paige and Sophie.

When it comes to treading on any of the boys’ toes, Finley isn’t fussed if it means he gets “the girl he likes”.

