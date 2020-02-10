Love Island 2020 Final: When Does The Winter Series End & Which Couples Are Left?

The new series is shorter than usual. Picture: ITV

Love Island’s winter series is over halfway through and we’re here to keep you in the loop about what to expect from the final.

Love Island season is well and truly upon us and after reaching the half-way point, fans are counting down the days to seeing which relationships will stand the final tests.

The winter series has already lost some couples and some singletons and is set to boot off a few more in the coming weeks as we watch the Islanders battle it out for the cash prize.

But when is the final and what do they win? Here’s what we know…

When is the final?

In the past, the show has aired for eight weeks, however, multiple reports have claimed the winter version will be a shorter six weeks, which means the final is likely to fall on February 23.

However, this hasn’t been confirmed by ITV.

Laura Whitmore will host the final. Picture: Instagram

Which couples are left?

The Islanders who are currently coupled up are:



- Finley Tapp and Paige Turley

- Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge

- Callum Jones and Molly Smith

- Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu

- Ched Uzor and Jess Gale

- Jordan Waobikeze and Rebecca Gormley

- Luke Mabbott and Natalia Zoppa

- Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico



Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones are single.

What do they win?

If the previous series are anything to go by, the winners are set to take home a £50,000 cash prize.

However, the ultimate couples test will show how loyal the chosen pair are to each other as presenter Laura Whitmore will hand them an envelope each - one with £0 inside and the other with the full five-figure amount.

They will then get the choice to split or steal the prize money - which means if they’re both greedy they’ll end up with nothing!

Where is the final?

The winter series final will be hosted in South Africa, live from the villa.

Fans are anticipating the end of the series. Picture: ITV

How can I watch it?

It will be aired on ITV2, however, producers are yet to confirm the exact date and time.

