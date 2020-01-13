Love Island's Shaughna Phillips's Age, Instagram & Government Job Revealed

13 January 2020, 14:26

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Shaughna Phillips
Everything you need to know about Love Island's Shaughna Phillips. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island/ Instagram @shaughnaphillips

Winter Love Island has officially kicked off and the sexy singles are out in South Africa- so, meet Shaughna Phillips from London, who coupled up with Callum Jones, and find out her age, job, and dating history.

Shaughna Phillips landed into the Love Island villa and immediately bagged the man she wanted, 23-year-old Scaffolder, Callum Jones, and we have to say, they are one hell of a good looking couple.

So, let's take a dive into Shaughna's past, who she's dated, what she does for work and who old she is!

Love Island Paige Turley: Where Is She From And Why You Recognise Her

How old is Shaughna?

The Londoner is 25 years old and rates herself as a 7.5/10 when she's dressed up, saying her best asset are her lips, as she 'spent enough money on them.'

Fair enough!

What's Shaughna's job?

Shaughna works as a democratic services officer, described online as someone who 'attends public meetings, partnership board meetings and standing committees, and promotes greater public involvement' and says people are often surprised when she tells them what she does for work as they don't 'expect' her to be clever.

She's described herself as: "I’m chatty, funny and clever – people won’t expect it from me. When they hear me speak about certain things they’ll be shocked. I like to get on with everyone, too."

Who has she dated in the past?

She's been open about having some pretty dyer ex situations, admitting: "My last boyfriend I was with cheated on me. I always used to think if I got cheated on it’d be door shut, go away. It's not like that, cheating messes you up. I could never do that to anyone."

Shaughna also spoke about a time when she arrived home with a date only to find her ex crying outside her house in his car, which left her 'furious.'

View this post on Instagram

Ramping shop but he knows I’m not ramping 🥰

A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips) on

Who is Shaughna's celebrity crush?

She's also revealed her pretty random celebrity crush and none other than 2018 champion, Jack Fincham, describing him as a 'bit of me on toast'

What's Shaughna's Instagram handle?

The Londoner has already ammassed herself quite the social media following, already boasting 50k Instagram followers, and you can add to that by following her at @shaughnaphillips!

