Who Is Love Island's Jamie Clayton? 5 Instagram Pictures That Reveal His Very Interesting Lifestyle

Jamie Clayton on Love Island already has some very famous friends. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Jamie Clayton, the new boy of the Love Island villa, is set to make his move on Shaughna Phillips - here’s what we’ve found out about the contestant from his job to exotic lifestyle.

Jamie Clayton is the new boy to enter the Love Island villa and ITV2 viewers are hoping he will be the one to give Shaughna Phillips another shot at romance following her Callum Jones break-up.

Speaking before entering the Love Island villa, Jamie - who's a 28-year-old recruitment consultant from Scotland - revealed he also has his eye on Demi Jones, saying: "[She] talks all the time, she’s out there, gorgeous and bubbly so I like that about her."

So who is Jamie Clayton? What's his hobbies and who are his famous friends? Whilst scrolling through his Instagram, @jamieclayton9, we’ve found five things that tell us some VERY interesting facts about him.

Love Island's Jamie's claim to fame

Jamie Clayton has brushed shoulders with Gaz Beadle and many other famous faces. Picture: Instagram

The new islander has pictures on his Instagram account with a few familiar faces - Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadles and Magaluf Weekender’s Jordan Davies to name a few.

Previous contestants have been known to be pals with or date someone in the reality TV world, so it’s no surprise he’s been linked to the stars.

Jamie Clayton has even been on a lads holiday with Jordan Davies. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Jamie's sport and travel background

The Love Island new boy also has a background in football like some of the other islanders. Picture: Instagram

During his time down under, Jamie worked on a farm as well as playing football for a local team, Bunyip Football Club.

He’s shared some photos from his time at the Victoria-based team, where he was praised in the comments for being an 'amazing' player.

Jamie Clayton is a total jetsetter

Love Island's Jamie has been on his fair share of holidays. Picture: Instagram

Jamie has a very scenic Instagram page as he boasts a lot of holiday snaps with his 13K followers.

Travelling from Barcelona and Marbella to Portugal and Dubai, it’s only fitting he’s flown off to South Africa to begin his Love Island journey!

Jamie Clayton is an animal lover

The Love Island hopeful is totally smitten with his kitten. Picture: Instagram

The contestant has only shared one snap of his kitten so we don’t know much about the pet except it must be pretty special to have made it to his feed!

He’s a regular gym-goer

Jamie Clayton works out a lot to get his Love Island perfect body. Picture: Instagram

Similar to many Islanders, Jamie has shared many gym posts on social media and has followed them up with a lot of topless beach pics - which isn't surprising as he rated himself an eight out of 10 in his VT.

