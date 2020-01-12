Who Is Love Island 2020's Callum Jones? Everything We Know Including His Job And Where He's From

12 January 2020, 20:45 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 20:46

Callum Jones said he'll be loyal in the villa
Callum Jones said he'll be loyal in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Callum Jones is currently on Love Island 2020 and here's everything you need to know about the contestant including his Instagram handle.

Callum Jones is one of the singletons looking for romance on Love Island 2020.

Describing himself as a 'cheeky chap', he revealed in his VT he's willing to go after what he wants in the villa.

But who is Callum and what's his Instagram handle? Here's everything we know...

Who Has Love Island’s Laura Whitmore Dated? From Paolo Nutini To Iain Stirling, Here’s The Presenter’s Relationship History

Callum Jones said his ideal woman is Megan Fox
Love Island's Callum Jones said his ideal woman is Megan Fox. Picture: Instagram

Who is Callum Jones and where is he from?

Callum is a 23-year-old scaffolder from Manchester.

Ahead of the villa, he said: "I have builders’ banter and I’m down to earth as well, so that balances it out."

He revealed his ideal woman is Megan Fox, saying: "I always fancy girls with dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish."

"I’m prepared to go pretty far to get the girl," he added.

Callum Jones is a Love Island 2020 contestant
Callum Jones is a Love Island 2020 contestant. Picture: Instagram

What's Callum Jones' Instagram?

His Instagram handle is @_callum_jones and he often posts snaps with his friends.

Callum Jones is a Love Island 2020 contestant
Callum Jones is already making waves on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

What has Callum said about Love Island?

He described himself as energetic, caring and up for a laugh, which fits in with the general theme for an Islander!

Rating himself a nine out of 10 for looks, he listed his smile as his best feature.

Talking about his turn-offs, he said: "Someone who is not independent and relies on you to do things for them all of the time."

Although Callum isn't afraid to go after what he wants, he's got a firm grip on bro code, adding: "I always think it’s best to go to a guy and speak to them first to clear up anything you need to. I wouldn’t go behind a lad’s back."

