Love Island All Stars Bombshells: The First Surprise Islanders 'Revealed'

15 January 2024, 11:46

Love Island: All Stars is expected to have some fiery bombshells
Love Island: All Stars is expected to have some fiery bombshells. Picture: Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island: All Stars has its first batch of Islanders, including exes Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole, but who will be joining them as bombshells?

Love Island: All Stars begins tonight and viewers will see Islanders such as Demi Jones, Hannah Elizabeth, Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran and more return to the show that made them famous, for a second chance at love, this time in a brand new villa in South Africa.

As well as the confirmed contestants, iconic and unforgettable Islanders, there might just be a few more names still to join, in the form of bombshells.

The bombshells on Love Island are sent in to turn heads and ruffle feathers once a few connections have been made and the past two seasons saw Adam Collard and Kady McDermott return to the show hosted by Maya Jama.

But who is rumoured to be a Love Island All Stars bombshell? Here’s the latest…

Twins Jess and Eve Gale are rumoured for Love Island: All Stars
Twins Jess and Eve Gale are rumoured for Love Island: All Stars. Picture: Jess Gale/Instagram

Jess and Eve Gale

According to the tabloids, twin sisters Jess and Eve, who took part on Love Island in its first winter series in 2020, are heading back in for the All Stars edition.

The publication’s source said: “Jess and Eve were a hit with viewers when they first appeared four years ago and made great telly with their bubbly personalities. Adding sisters to the mix offers another dynamic to the action and they are bound to turn heads when they arrive and cause a stir with Islanders who are already coupled up.”

Tom Clare entered Love Island as a bombshell
Tom Clare entered Love Island as a bombshell in 2023. Picture: ITV2

Tom Clare

Tom may have seemed to have found the one in Love Island series nine last year with Samie Elishi, but they split just a few weeks after returning home.

According to MailOnline he’s ‘in talks’ to join All Stars as a bombshell and was reportedly seen on a flight to South Africa a week prior to the show’s launch.

Olivia Hawkins appeared on Love Island series nine
Olivia Hawkins appeared on Love Island series nine. Picture: Getty

Olivia Hawkins

Olivia, also from series nine, is reportedly ‘on standby’ for the All Stars villa as producers wanted ‘controversial’ Islanders to stir things up.

Danica Taylor could be returning to Love Island as a bombshell
Danica Taylor could be returning to Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: Getty

Danica Taylor

Danica, like Olivia, is apparently ‘on standby’ to head into the All Stars villa as a bombshell. She took part in Love Island series eight, with Islanders including Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, and was unlucky in love until footballer Jamie Allen arrived. However, they were the first couple from the series to announce their split.

The tabloids’ source said: “Liv and Danica may not actually make it into the villa but they’re part of the pool of former stars on standby – and if their previous Love Island appearances are anything to go by, they’ll both be at the front of the queue if fireworks are required.”

Joshua Ritchie was on Love Island series one
Joshua Ritchie was on Love Island series one. Picture: Getty

Joshua Ritchie

Joshua Ritchie, who first appeared on Love Island in series one with All Stars’ Hannah Elizabeth, is fuelling speculation he’s joining his fellow OG.

He wiped a huge portion of his social media days before the show’s launch, just as it was revealed the show’s bosses have lifted Islanders’ social media ban so they can decide whether their family and friends post on their behalf.

