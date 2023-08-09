Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted On A Yacht With Love Island Star Arabella Chi

Leonardo DiCaprio and Arabella Chi were spotted on a yacht together in Ibiza. Picture: Alamy

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Leonardo DiCaprio has been living it up in Ibiza and Love Island’s Arabella Chi was part of the party gang.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked to a slew of A-list ladies since his split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, after they parted ways in August last year.

The latest appears to be a British bombshell in the form of Love Island star Arabella Chi, 32, who was spotted on Leo’s yacht as he partied with friends in Ibiza last weekend.

The model, who rose to fame on season five of the dating show, was pictured mingling with other guests on the Hollywood star’s boat.

However, despite Leo’s dating history including an array of models like Arabella, it seems the pair may just be pals after all as pictures obtained by this tabloid suggest she enjoyed a holiday romance with Leo’s close pal and millionaire nightclub mogul, Richie Akiva.

Arabella Chi is the latest girl to enter the Love Island villa

Arabella Chi was spotted on Leonardo DiCaprio's yacht. Picture: Arabella Chi/Instagram

Arabella, who formerly dated fellow islander Wes Nelson, can be seen in the pictures locking lips with Richie, 45, with a source saying: “Arabella is enjoying a summer romance with Richie and they’ve grown close in recent weeks.

“She lives in Ibiza now so when Leo and his mates came to town she was invited on board their yacht.”

The source went on: “It’s a world away from the Love Island villa but Arabella is totally at ease with anyone and everyone.

“She’s been treated like a queen on the yacht with Leo and his pals and is clearly having the time of her life.”

Leonardo DiCaprio has been enjoying his summer on a yacht. Picture: Alamy

Leonardo DiCaprio was previously romantically linked to Gigi Hadid. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the Titanic star was heavily rumoured to be dating Gigi Hadid after they first sparked romance rumours at the end of the summer last year.

The pair have known each other for years and despite neither party confirming a relationship, they’ve been spotted hanging out on multiple occasions.

Leo was also plagued with rumours that he was dating Love Island host Maya Jama in recent months, which she went on to deny.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital