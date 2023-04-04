Is Maya Jama Dating Leonardo DiCaprio?

Are Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio dating? Inside their romance rumours. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rumours have been circulating that Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio are in the early stages of dating.

Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio have been romantically linked for a second time, with fresh rumours suggesting that the pair are dating.

This tabloid reported that the Hollywood actor, 48, had been pursuing the Love Island host, 28, after previously partying together for two nights in London over the BAFTA weekend back in February.

They are said to have bonded more in recent months during their work visits to New York and were also pictured with pals as they left the Le Piaf club in Paris last month.

But are Maya and Leo dating? Here’s what we know…

Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio have been plagued with dating rumours. Picture: Getty

Is Maya Jama dating Leonardo DiCaprio?

A source told this tabloid that Maya and Leo are in the early stages of dating, saying: “Maya and Leo are in regular contact and have been on a string of dates.

"They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything — they are having fun and seeing how it goes.

“They live in different countries and Maya has had a long ­distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time. Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her.”

According to the insider, the pair were introduced by mutual friends, adding that Leo even sent the TV host roses as a romantic gesture.

They were first linked back in February after they were both seen partying at celeb hotspot Chiltern Firehouse in London.

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly denied the Maya Jama dating rumours. Picture: Alamy

Maya Jama has been single since ending her engagement to Ben Simmons in August 2022. Picture: Getty

However, the Titanic actor denied the latest dating rumours surrounding his relationship with Maya, according to this tabloid.

Leo was most recently linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid, who he is said to have dated for a few months after being friends for years.

Meanwhile, Maya ended her engagement to NBA star Ben Simmons in August last year after a year together.

She previously dated British rapper Stormzy for four years before calling it quits in 2019, with the pair sparking reconciliation rumours at the end of last year after he admitted that his latest album ‘This Is What I Mean’ was heavily inspired by their split.

However, ahead of her hosting duties for series 9 of Love Island, Maya confirmed that she is single as of now, shutting down rumours that she and Stormzy rekindled their relationship.

