Maya Jama Has Shut Down The Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

11 April 2023, 17:19

Maya didn't mince her words...
Maya didn't mince her words... Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maya Jama set the record straight and responded to the "silly" Leonardo DiCaprio rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maya Jama let the truth be known and finally responded to the seemingly endless rumours that she was dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Claims that the Love Island host and Hollywood A-lister were romantically linked first emerged in February when they were spotted partying together two nights running.

Maya Jama Before She Was Famous: Inside Her Climb To Success

In recent months, the rumoured relationship had been making several headlines but Maya took it upon herself to speak publicly about the narrative on April 11.

The presenter took to Twitter to comment on a recent news story that alleged she had 'confirmed' the speculation by wearing a gold 'Leo' necklace.

Maya Jama shows off all of her Love Island outfits

Maya Jama has responded to the rumours
Maya Jama has responded to the rumours. Picture: Getty
Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama are not dating
Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama are not dating. Picture: Alamy

Maya wrote: "I've been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign."

She set the record straight and revealed that the necklace was simply just her zodiac sign, her birthday is August 14 which of course makes her a Leo.

"We are not dating. Move on please," she ended the tweet.

Finally, fans have some concrete evidence that the Leo and Maya rumours were just that, rumours.

Maya Jama called the claims "silly"
Maya Jama called the claims "silly". Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

A source told the tabloids earlier this month that the celebrity pair were in "regular contact and have been on a string of dates".

The interest in the romance was amped up due to the fact that both parties had recently ended long-term relationships. The Titanic actor has also reportedly denied the claims according to this tabloid.

Although it has now been revealed that Leo is not dating Maya, rumours still swirl that allege he's been romantically linked to Gigi Hadid.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kim Kardashian is set to star in American Horror Story: Delicate

Kim Kardashian Is Joining The Cast Of American Horror Story Season 12

Rihanna is rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury festival in 2023

Will Rihanna Perform At Glastonbury 2023?

Taylor Swift is working on a new music video

Taylor Swift Was Spotted Filming A New Music Video – But Which Song Is It For?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after six years

Why Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Apparently Split

Bella Hadid has seemingly weighed in on the Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating speculation

Bella Hadid Seemingly Weighs In On Those Selena Gomez And Zayn Malik Dating Rumours

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged

Millie Bobby Brown Is Engaged To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star