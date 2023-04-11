Maya Jama Has Shut Down The Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

Maya didn't mince her words... Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Maya Jama set the record straight and responded to the "silly" Leonardo DiCaprio rumours.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maya Jama let the truth be known and finally responded to the seemingly endless rumours that she was dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Claims that the Love Island host and Hollywood A-lister were romantically linked first emerged in February when they were spotted partying together two nights running.

Maya Jama Before She Was Famous: Inside Her Climb To Success

In recent months, the rumoured relationship had been making several headlines but Maya took it upon herself to speak publicly about the narrative on April 11.

The presenter took to Twitter to comment on a recent news story that alleged she had 'confirmed' the speculation by wearing a gold 'Leo' necklace.

Maya Jama shows off all of her Love Island outfits

Maya Jama has responded to the rumours. Picture: Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama are not dating. Picture: Alamy

Maya wrote: "I've been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign."

She set the record straight and revealed that the necklace was simply just her zodiac sign, her birthday is August 14 which of course makes her a Leo.

"We are not dating. Move on please," she ended the tweet.

Finally, fans have some concrete evidence that the Leo and Maya rumours were just that, rumours.

I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please https://t.co/p5vTTpSiWz — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) April 11, 2023

Maya Jama called the claims "silly". Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

A source told the tabloids earlier this month that the celebrity pair were in "regular contact and have been on a string of dates".

The interest in the romance was amped up due to the fact that both parties had recently ended long-term relationships. The Titanic actor has also reportedly denied the claims according to this tabloid.

Although it has now been revealed that Leo is not dating Maya, rumours still swirl that allege he's been romantically linked to Gigi Hadid.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital