Kady McDermott has addressed the long-running rumour she had a ‘secret boyfriend’ while in the Love Island villa this summer.

Kady McDermott has denied having a boyfriend while taking part in series 10 of Love Island, after co-star Mitch Taylor claimed she was still in a relationship while on the show.

On a podcast Mitch claimed Kady wore her boyfriend’s bracelet throughout her time in the villa and that he stayed at her house while she took part on the series.

Just as Mitch's claims emerged, a source told MailOnline ‘all the Islanders knew about Kady’s boyfriend.'

Kady has now hit back in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram Stories, denying she had a boyfriend and calling all the reports ‘false’.

Read Kady's statement in full here:

The narrative that is circulating that I had a boyfriend while in the Love Island villa is categorically FALSE. My mum stayed at mine whilst I was in the villa to look after my dog and house. The media have been relentless with this narrative and it now appears others want to jump on the bandwagon too. Speaking opinions is one thing but making such bold statements with confidence is wrong. Not only are they false they can be very damaging. - Kady McDermott

Kady also confirmed she and Ouzy See are no longer together after his ‘actions from 30th July were brought to my attention’.

She called him ‘one of the loveliest people I have met’ but she’s ‘not prepared to start a relationship off on this foot’.

The Islander’s statement comes after Mitch said on Jodie McCallum’s podcast: “I’m being told by the other girls – I’m not gonna name names ‘cause I’ll just take all of this – you had your boyfriend’s bracelet that he gave you on. Your boyfriend was at your house whilst you were there and you’re calling me fake. I got called fake by Kady and Kady was doing the most.”

Meanwhile, MailOnline claimed the cast ‘all know’ about Kady’s relationship.

Their insider said: “The Islanders all know about Kady's boyfriend and were desperate to call her out on it during the live reunion, so she had no choice but to face the accusation.

“But Love Island producers warned Zach and Mitch against it, telling them to keep the show as ‘friendly’ as possible.”

It’s been claimed Kady’s secret boyfriend was Liam Greer, who she apparently was with for over a year. After she entered the villa it was reported she had a ‘secret dinner’ with him the night before heading to Mallorca.

