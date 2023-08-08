Love Island’s Mitch Claims Kady Had A Boyfriend ‘The Whole Time’ In The Villa

8 August 2023, 10:29 | Updated: 8 August 2023, 11:01

Kady and Zach have furious row at Love Island reunion

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mitch Taylor has dropped the biggest of all bombshells about co-star Kady McDermott, claiming she's had a boyfriend the whole time.

After leaving Love Island series 10, things have got messy between some of the Islanders and Mitch Taylor is making some pretty big accusations.

On a recent podcast Mitch addressed the long-running rumour that Kady McDermott entered the villa this summer with a boyfriend waiting for her back home.

* Kady has since addressed the speculation, calling the rumours she was in a relationship 'false' *

When Kady, who first starred on the show in 2016, entered the show rumours emerged she secretly had a boyfriend back in the UK but the speculation soon died down as she kissed Zach Noble in a challenge and eventually coupled up with Ouzy See – who has recently unfollowed her.

Mitchel Taylor hit back at Kady McDermott for calling him and Ella B fake
Mitchel Taylor hit back at Kady McDermott for calling him and Ella B fake. Picture: Mitchel Taylor/Instagram
Ouzy See has unfollowed Kady McDermott
Ouzy See has unfollowed Kady McDermott. Picture: ITV2

Now that the Islanders are returning to normality, they’re opening up about their time in the villa and Mitch is spilling the tea.

He said on Jodie McCallum’s podcast while talking about Kady: “You [Kady] called me and Ella B fake. You came in with a boyfriend. You have a boyfriend to this day.

“I’m being told by the other girls – I’m not gonna name names ‘cause I’ll just take all of this – you had your boyfriend’s bracelet that he gave you on. Your boyfriend was at your house whilst you were there and you’re calling me fake. I got called fake by Kady and Kady was doing the most.”

It’s not the first time this week an Islander’s called out Kady, with Zach telling her during the reunion, "our names are in your mouth [but] your name isn’t in our mouths" while sat with girlfriend Molly Marsh.

Kady McDermott has denied having a boyfriend while on Love Island
Kady McDermott has denied having a boyfriend while on Love Island. Picture: Kady McDermott/Instagram
Kady fuelled speculation she had a boyfriend when she swerved Zach's advances
Kady fuelled speculation she had a boyfriend when she swerved Zach's advances. Picture: ITV2

In the meantime, a source told MailOnline the Islanders ‘all know’ about Kady’s boyfriend.

Their insider said: “The Islanders all know about Kady's boyfriend and were desperate to call her out on it during the live reunion, so she had no choice but to face the accusation.

“But Love Island producers warned Zach and Mitch against it, telling them to keep the show as ‘friendly’ as possible.”

They went on: “They're embarrassed that Kady's comeback was their big reveal this season and are let down that she didn't admit to having a long-term boyfriend when she was approached to return.

“But the Islanders can't be controlled forever, especially as Kady is so opinionated herself… they will be calling her out on the dishonesty.”

It’s been claimed Kady’s secret boyfriend is Liam Greer, who she’s apparently been with for over a year. After she entered the villa it was reported she had a ‘secret dinner’ with him the night before heading to Mallorca.

Calvin Harris spills the secret on how he wrote one of Cheryl's biggest songs | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

The cast of Love Island series 10

The Love Island Series 10 Couples Who Are Still Together

Love Island's Kady and Ouzy have split

Love Island’s Kady McDermott Confirms Split From Ouzy See Just Weeks After Leaving The Show
Kady McDermott denied having a 'secret boyfriend'

Love Island's Kady McDermott Responds To Rumour She Has 'Secret' Boyfriend

Kady McDermott and Zach Noble came to blows at the reunion

Love Island’s Kady McDermott Tells Zach Noble: 'Enjoy Your Five Minutes' On Reunion Show

Love Island's Scott van der Sluis and Paige Turley were hanging out

Love Island’s Scott Van Der Sluis Spotted Hanging Out With Paige Turley After Series 10 Final

Hot On Capital

OMITB is coming back...

'Only Murders In The Building' Series 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

Dua Lipa is preparing to release her third album

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

The lowdown on Rihanna's due date and baby gender details

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details For Second Baby From Due Date To Baby’s Gender

Taylor Swift is said to be making a documentary film on 'The Eras Tour'

‘The Eras Tour' Documentary: Is Taylor Swift Making A New Concert Film?

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' Album: Release Date, Track List And More

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'bickered' moments before he proposed

Molly-Mae Hague Had Hilarious 'Fall Out' With Tommy Fury Moments Before Proposal

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a trio of books

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Books & The Order To Read Them In

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for series 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: When It's Coming Out And What Will Happen

Christopher Briney, David Iacono, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman

The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Cast And Their Characters’ Ages

Here's what time the new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out

When Do New Episodes Of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Series 2 Come Out?

More Movies & TV News

All the details on Netflix newcomer, Joe Locke...

Who Plays Charlie Spring In Netflix's 'Heartstopper'? Everything You Need To Know About Joe Locke
Meet The Cast Of Heartstopper On Netflix

Meet The Cast Of Heartstopper On Netflix

Big Brother is coming back in 2023

Who Will Host Big Brother 2023 & When It’s Coming Back: The Biggest Questions Answered

All the info we know about the possibility of Sex Education season 4

Sex Education Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Info

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits & Where They're From

Features