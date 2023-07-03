Kady McDermott ‘Enjoyed Farewell Dinner With Secret Boyfriend’ The Night Before Returning To Love Island

Love Island fans think Kady McDermott has a boyfriend on the outside. Picture: Kady McDermott/Instagram/ITV2

Love Island’s Kady McDermott reportedly spent time with her ‘secret boyfriend’ the night before heading into the villa.

Just days after rumours began swirling online that Kady McDermott had a boyfriend IRL, this tabloid has claimed that the bombshell ‘enjoyed a farewell dinner’ with him the night before her Love Island return.

According to the publication, Kady has been dating beau Liam Greer for over a year and they have enjoyed a series of lavish getaways together.

An insider said: “Kady and Liam went for a posh dinner in Mayfair together the night before she left for Love Island, like a romantic goodbye.”

Kady pies Zach as he tries to go in for a kiss

Kady McDermott reportedly has a 'secret boyfriend' IRL. Picture: ITV2

Fans had already been suspicious that Kady was off the market when she headed on the show after she swerved Zachariah Noble’s kiss and also played it safe in ‘The Kissing Competition’, which saw the girls locking lips with the boys to decide the best kisser in the villa.

Meanwhile, ITV confirmed to MailOnline: “Kady was single at the time of entering the Villa.”

The tabloid above also reported that Liam had been under police investigation earlier this year and said he was later charged with acquiring criminal property and admitted laundering £359,700 in April this year when he appeared at Harrow Crown Court.

Love Island's Kady swerved Zachariah's kiss leading fans to think she wasn't single. Picture: ITV2

Kady McDermott returned to Love Island this year after first appearing on the show in 2016. Picture: ITV2

He is said to have pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next Friday when he faces a possible jail sentence of up to five years.

Casa Amor has officially begun on Love Island, which has amped up the drama even further.

Molly Marsh, who was dumped from the show just weeks ago after Kady re-coupled with Zach, has now returned as a bombshell to the main villa - but the girls are yet to find out.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

