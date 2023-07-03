Kady McDermott ‘Enjoyed Farewell Dinner With Secret Boyfriend’ The Night Before Returning To Love Island

3 July 2023, 10:47

Love Island fans think Kady McDermott has a boyfriend on the outside
Love Island fans think Kady McDermott has a boyfriend on the outside. Picture: Kady McDermott/Instagram/ITV2

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Kady McDermott reportedly spent time with her ‘secret boyfriend’ the night before heading into the villa.

Just days after rumours began swirling online that Kady McDermott had a boyfriend IRL, this tabloid has claimed that the bombshell ‘enjoyed a farewell dinner’ with him the night before her Love Island return.

According to the publication, Kady has been dating beau Liam Greer for over a year and they have enjoyed a series of lavish getaways together.

An insider said: “Kady and Liam went for a posh dinner in Mayfair together the night before she left for Love Island, like a romantic goodbye.”

Footballer Who Already Knows Ella Thomas ‘Set To Enter’ Love Island For Casa Amor

Here’s Why Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu And Davide Sanclimenti Have Split

Kady pies Zach as he tries to go in for a kiss

Kady McDermott reportedly has a 'secret boyfriend' IRL
Kady McDermott reportedly has a 'secret boyfriend' IRL. Picture: ITV2

Fans had already been suspicious that Kady was off the market when she headed on the show after she swerved Zachariah Noble’s kiss and also played it safe in ‘The Kissing Competition’, which saw the girls locking lips with the boys to decide the best kisser in the villa.

Meanwhile, ITV confirmed to MailOnline: “Kady was single at the time of entering the Villa.”

The tabloid above also reported that Liam had been under police investigation earlier this year and said he was later charged with acquiring criminal property and admitted laundering £359,700 in April this year when he appeared at Harrow Crown Court.

Love Island's Kady swerved Zachariah's kiss leading fans to think she wasn't single
Love Island's Kady swerved Zachariah's kiss leading fans to think she wasn't single. Picture: ITV2
Kady McDermott returned to Love Island this year after first appearing on the show in 2016
Kady McDermott returned to Love Island this year after first appearing on the show in 2016. Picture: ITV2

He is said to have pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next Friday when he faces a possible jail sentence of up to five years.

Casa Amor has officially begun on Love Island, which has amped up the drama even further.

Molly Marsh, who was dumped from the show just weeks ago after Kady re-coupled with Zach, has now returned as a bombshell to the main villa - but the girls are yet to find out.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Will and Jessie React To Their Best Love Island Moments | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

A girl has claimed she was dating Love Island's Kodie Murphy before he went to Casa Amor

Casa Amor Bombshell Kodie Murphy 'Told Girlfriend He Was Going On A Work Trip’ Before Heading On Love Island

When is 'Speak Now' dropping?

All The Details On 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)': Tracklist, Release Date & More

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo Is Returning To Dominate Pop In 2023 – All The Details On 'Guts'

Ouzy See is reportedly heading into Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell

Footballer Who Already Knows Ella Thomas ‘Set To Enter’ Love Island For Casa Amor

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle's season 5

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Season 5: Ages, Jobs & Instagram Of The Contestants

Dennis Wise's daughter Amber has reportedly signed up for Love Island

Premier League Footballer’s Daughter ‘Signs Up’ For Love Island As Casa Amor Bombshell

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star