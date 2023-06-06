Love Island’s Zachariah Noble: Age, Job & Famous Sister Of New Bombshell

6 June 2023, 12:23

Meet Love Island's Zachariah Noble
Meet Love Island's Zachariah Noble. Picture: ITV2/Zachariah Noble/Instagram
Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island series 10’s first bombshell of the season, Zachariah Noble, including his age, job and Instagram.

Love Island series 10 is finally underway and the first bombshell - Zachariah Noble - has already entered the villa!

The first episode saw a string of twists to the show’s original format, including a surprise entrance from Zachariah after the girls were asked to step forward if they thought the public had put them in the wrong couple.

Just after Ruchee Gurung and Jess Harding stepped forward to reveal they weren’t happy in their couples, Zachariah entered as the first bombshell of the series so far and is set to shake things up.

Get to know more about the new bombshell including his age, job and who his famous sister is…

Zachariah became the first Love Island bombshell of series 10. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble? Age & job

Zachariah hails from South East London and is 25 years old.

Not only is he a personal trainer, but he’s also a basketball player, and he’s showcased his fitness journey a handful of times on social media.

Love Island's Zachariah is a personal trainer and basketball player. Picture: Zachariah Noble/Instagram
Love Island's Zachariah is 25 years old. Picture: ITV2

What is Zachariah Noble’s Instagram?

Zachariah already has over 3,000 followers on Instagram @zachariah_noble97, where he frequently posts snaps in the gym as well as pictures with his family and friends.

The islander also has a string of photos playing basketball on his feed.

Of course, he won’t be posting on IG during his time in the villa - like his co-stars - due to the new social media rules put in place earlier this year.

Zachariah Noble is a Love Island series 10 contestant. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Zachariah is the brother of I'm A Celeb's Snoochie Shy. Picture: Snoochie Shy/Instagram

Who is Zachariah Noble’s famous sister?

Zachariah is the younger brother of DJ and I’m A Celeb star Snoochie Shy!

Speaking ahead of going into the villa, he said his friends and family would describe him as “a lovely guy, hard-working, competitive, and confident”, adding: “My friends would definitely say I’m the guy they can rely on to bring the banter.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

