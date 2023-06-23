Kady McDermott’s Time On Love Island Series 2 – The Lowdown

Kady McDermott has made a grand return to Love Island seven years after first appearing on the show.

Kady McDermott rose to reality TV fame in 2016 when she took part in Love Island series two, and now she’s back for series 10 in the hope of finding her future husband.

When she first took part on the dating show – when her co-stars included now-married Olivia and Alex Bowen – Kady was 20 years old and was at the centre of a few dramatic moments, including a screaming match with Malia Arkian.

Before heading into the villa, Kady said she’s more ‘mature’ seven years on: “I think I’m known from season 2 for being so chaotic. People always ask, ‘Do you have regrets?’ expecting me to say yes, but I was so true to myself and I was 100% authentic.

Kady McDermott is taking on Love Island again
Kady McDermott is taking on Love Island again. Picture: ITV2

“I’ll still be like that now, but seven years on, I am more mature. I’m still the fiery pocket rocket but I know what I want and what I don’t want.”

But what happened during Kady’s time on series two of Love Island, what is she up to now and what happened with her and now-ex Scott Thomas? Here’s the lowdown on this iconic Islander.

What does Kady Mcdermott do now and how old is she?

Kady has racked up over a million Instagram followers since her time on the show and as a result is able to work as an influencer, teaming up with fashion and beauty brands.

She also has a podcast with 2019 Islander Joanna Chimonides who she makes a lot of social content with.

Kady is now 27 years old (she was 20 on Love Island series two) and is trying out the dating show again in the hopes of finding the right person.

She said of her current relationship status: “I don’t really date, I seem to just get into a relationship, I don’t know what that’s about. The next person I’m going to be with I’m not going to rush it and I’m going to be picky as they need to be the right person.”

Kady McDermott works as a fashion influencer
Kady McDermott works as a fashion influencer. Picture: Getty
Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott were together for a year and a half
Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott were together for a year and a half. Picture: Getty

Who was Kady McDermott with on Love Island series 2?

Kady and Scott got together pretty quickly on Love Island, and had a tumultuous time in the villa, but they were together for over a year, splitting in December 2017.

They were second runners up of Love Island series two, behind Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, who won, and Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, both of whom are married with kids!

What happened with Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas?

After finishing in third place on Love Island in 2016, Kady moved from Stevenage to be with Scott in Manchester.

She said before heading into the villa for series 10, she had ‘tunnel vision’ when they first met. Kady explained: “Last time I got with Scott straight away and I was so ‘tunnel vision’. It’ll be interesting to see what connections I’ll form this time.”

After moving in together and getting pretty serious, Kady and Scott split in December 2017.

All she said at the time about their split was that it was brought on when Scott came home from a night out with some friends who she claimed ‘swore at her’ and ‘refused to leave’.

She told the tabloids "That night was the end of our relationship. Scott likes to go out and is a party boy - he is very sociable everyone knows him in Manchester but I’m not like that.”

