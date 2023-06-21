Here’s How Much Millie Court Is Making Two Years After Winning Love Island

Millie Court has made the Love Island rich list after winning the show in 2021. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

By Capital FM

Millie Court has become one of the highest-paid contestants to have appeared on Love Island.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Millie Court won Love Island in 2021 with her boyfriend Liam Reardon, who she recently reconciled with just months after their split.

Since bagging the £50,000 cash prize on the show, the reality star has gone from strength to strength in terms of her earnings, which has landed her a spot on the Love Island rich list.

Love Island's Liam Reardon Gives Detailed Update On Rumoured Reunion With Millie Court

The 26-year-old signed an array of lucrative brand deals once she left the villa and has since kept up those healthy paydays, according to new reports.

Her first big cheque saw her sign the biggest brand deal by a Love Islander up until that point when she signed a multi-million-pound deal to become the face of ASOS after she left the villa.

Millie Court enjoys holiday ‘with Liam’

Millie Court has made the Love Island rich list. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

This came as no surprise to fans as Millie had already previously worked as a buyer for ASOS before heading on the show.

Next came her six-figure brand deal with eyelash brand Eyelure, and Millie has now established herself in a very good place on social media where she also earns big sums from her sponsored posts.

The Essex beauty currently boasts 1.9million followers on the social media platform, and thanks to her company, Sagitarrius Style, she’s said to be earning around £10,000 every week through all of her work combined.

Millie Court is said to be earning around £10,000 per week. Picture: Alamy

Millie Court recently got back with her Love Island boyfriend Liam Reardon. Picture: Getty

Millie set up her company after winning Love Island in 2021 and has reportedly banked £614,042 up till last December.

According to Companies House, her firm collected £528,672 in cash and £81,370 in monies owed.

Millie joins the rich list of Love Island’s highest earners alongside the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, Wes Nelson, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Siannise Fudge and Olivia & Alex Bowen.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital