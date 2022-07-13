Millie Court And Liam Reardon Confirm Split One Year After Winning Love Island 2021

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have split one year after winning Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have confirmed they have broken up after one year together.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who won Love Island 2021, have announced they have split after one year of dating.

The pair took to their Instagram Stories to set the record straight amid split rumours, confirming they had called time on their relationship.

Millie wrote in a statement: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated. It's been a tough decision and I am gutted but it's ultimately what is best for us right now.

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does."

Millie and Liam have split one year after winning Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2

She ended by saying: “We're both ready for new chapters and I'm excited for what's next. Love, Millie."

Liam went on to say in a similarly lengthy statement that he is ‘honestly so gutted’ that the pair have ‘sadly separated’.

“But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship,” he added.

Love Island's Millie confirmed she and Liam have broken up. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

Love Island's Liam Reardon confirmed he and Millie have called it quits. Picture: @liamreardon1/Instagram

Liam continued: “We will both continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey.”

Liam and Millie split the £50,000 prize after winning Love Island last summer and went on to move into a £1million home together in November last year.

