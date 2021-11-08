Inside Millie Court & Liam Reardon's £1Million Home

Here's an inside look into Millie and Liam's new lavish home. Picture: Liam Reardon/Millie Court/Instagram

Liam Reardon and Millie court celebrate as they move into a luxurious flat – estimated to be worth six figures!

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have shacked up in a new home – and it's worth a whopping £1,000,000.

The young pair fell in love over the summer as they were cast in the seventh season of hit ITV dating show Love Island, and they even left the villa as the winners!

Now, they've taken their relationship to the next step as they've purchased a lavish Essex apartment.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon bought a lavish new home. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have moved in together after Love Island. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

The former fashion buyer shared an insight into their new pad on Instagram as the loved up duo celebrated their first home together.

Millie captioned the slew of snaps: "Starting a new chapter."

Their new dwelling boasts high ceilings, large bay windows and plush carpets – Millie took to her Instagram story to ask her followers how she should furnish the blank canvas.

Liam worked as a bricklayer in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales but is now relocating to Millie's native Essex as the pair advance their relationship.

Millie and Liam's flat boasts luxurious features. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

The Love Island pair celebrated their new pad. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Millie Court and Liam Reardon splash out on a lavish aparment. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Liam, 22, and Millie, 24, seemed overjoyed as they toasted to the relationship milestone with champagne chutes.

The 2021 series of Love Island concluded in August, with many couples from the finale still going strong!

