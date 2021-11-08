Inside Millie Court & Liam Reardon's £1Million Home

8 November 2021, 16:43

Here's an inside look into Millie and Liam's new lavish home
Here's an inside look into Millie and Liam's new lavish home. Picture: Liam Reardon/Millie Court/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Reardon and Millie court celebrate as they move into a luxurious flat – estimated to be worth six figures!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have shacked up in a new home – and it's worth a whopping £1,000,000.

The young pair fell in love over the summer as they were cast in the seventh season of hit ITV dating show Love Island, and they even left the villa as the winners!

Love Island’s Millie Court To Become Multi-Millionaire After Signing With Fashion Brand

Now, they've taken their relationship to the next step as they've purchased a lavish Essex apartment.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon bought a lavish new home
Millie Court and Liam Reardon bought a lavish new home. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram
Millie Court and Liam Reardon have moved in together after Love Island
Millie Court and Liam Reardon have moved in together after Love Island. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

The former fashion buyer shared an insight into their new pad on Instagram as the loved up duo celebrated their first home together.

Millie captioned the slew of snaps: "Starting a new chapter."

Their new dwelling boasts high ceilings, large bay windows and plush carpets – Millie took to her Instagram story to ask her followers how she should furnish the blank canvas.

Liam worked as a bricklayer in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales but is now relocating to Millie's native Essex as the pair advance their relationship.

Millie and Liam's flat boasts luxurious features
Millie and Liam's flat boasts luxurious features. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram
The Love Island pair celebrated their new pad
The Love Island pair celebrated their new pad. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram
Millie Court and Liam Reardon splash out on a lavish aparment
Millie Court and Liam Reardon splash out on a lavish aparment. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Liam, 22, and Millie, 24, seemed overjoyed as they toasted to the relationship milestone with champagne chutes.

The 2021 series of Love Island concluded in August, with many couples from the finale still going strong!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Faye and Teddy are settling into their new home

Love Island’s Faye And Teddy Share First Glimpse Of ‘Dream Home’ As They Move In Together
Faye Winter showed fans what her natural lips looked like after having her filler dissolved

Love Island’s Faye Winter Shows Fans Her Natural Lips After Getting Filler Removed
Molly-Mae had trademarked her name

Molly-Mae Hague Trademarks Her Name For New Business

Faye Winter had her lips dissolved

Faye Winter Gets Lip Filler Dissolved After Love Island Challenge Left Them Uneven
Why isn't Molly-Mae wearing jewellery?

Molly-Mae Hague Avoids Wearing Jewellery After Burglary

Hot On Capital

Will there be a Harry Potter reunion special?

Harry Potter 'Secretly Planning Reunion' For 20th Anniversary
Kanye West's dating history before Kim Kardashian uncovered.

Kanye West’s Dating History Amid Rumours He's 'Moved On' From Kim Kardashian
Perrie posts in celebration of their relationship milestone

Perrie Edward's Dedicates Cute Post To 'Baby Daddy' On Fifth Anniversary
Little Mix discussed what the future holds for them as a trio

Little Mix Open Up About The Future Of The Band As A Trio

Is Kim Kardashian's 'romance' with Pete Davidson a PR stunt?

Kardashian Fans Convinced Pete Davidson Dating Kim Is Kris Jenner Publicity Stunt
I'm A Celeb confirmed line-up

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Confirmed Cast And Contestants Going Into The Castle

More Movies & TV News

Ariana Grande will feature in the 'Wicked' movie!

Ariana Grande Just Landed Her Dream Role In 'Wicked'

The release date and plot for After Every Happy

When Is After Ever Happy Coming Out?

I'm A Celeb 2021 returns on 21 November

When Does I’m A Celebrity 2021 Start?

Could we get a You X Emily in Paris crossover?

Fans Want An 'Emily In Paris' & 'You' Netflix Crossover

The order of the After movies revealed & how many there will be

How Many After Movies Are There? The Lowdown On The Future Of The Film Series