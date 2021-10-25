Love Island’s Liam Reardon Just Got A Huge New Tattoo Of One Of His Idols

Love Island star Liam Reardon got a brand new addition to his body art in the form of one of his idols, Tom Jones.

Love Island’s Liam Reardon just added to his tattoo collection with a pretty iconic new addition!

The 22-year-old Welsh TV star, who won this summer’s series with girlfriend Millie Court, shared with fans that he just added a huge portrait of Welsh legend Tom Jones to his inkings.

Liam took his 1million Instagram followers on a journey with him to the tattoo parlour, sharing the before and after process of getting Tom Jones’ face inked on his leg.

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback School Picture

Liam Reardon showed off his new Tom Jones tattoo
Liam Reardon showed off his new Tom Jones tattoo. Picture: @liamreardon1/Instagram
Liam Reardon showed his dedication for Tom Jones with his new inking
Liam Reardon showed his dedication for Tom Jones with his new inking. Picture: Alamy

The tattoo joins the inkings of other legends on his body including Frank Sinatra and Muhammad Ali.

Liam got the new addition to his body art done in his hometown of Merthyr at Lucy Lou’s Tattoos.

He told fans on his Instagram Stories: “I'm back in the chair with the magician that is Luce."

Liam Reardon won Love Island with girlfriend Millie Court
Liam Reardon won Love Island with girlfriend Millie Court. Picture: @liamreardon1/Instagram
Love Island's Liam has now moved to Essex with Millie
Love Island's Liam has now moved to Essex with Millie. Picture: @liamreardon1/Instagram

“Made a good start at today's sitting. Another one and we're finished then on to the next," he added.

Liam’s love for Tom Jones should come as no surprise to Love Island fans after he gave an impressive performance of The Voice UK coach’s classic hit ‘It’s Not Unusual’ during the talent show episode this summer.

We wonder if Sir Tom Jones has seen the tattoo yet!

