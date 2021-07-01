Meet Love Island Bombshell Liam Reardon: Where He’s From, Age, Job And Everything You Need To Know

Liam Reardon, from South Wales, is among the Love Island 2021 contestants, but how old is he and what’s his job? Let’s get to know the bombshell.

Love Island 2021 is well underway and Liam Reardon is just one of the bombshells sent in to mix things up between the cast members.

Entering alongside Chuggs Wallis, Liam is after someone “fun, outgoing and independent.”

He’s used to summers of partying having spent seasons in Ibiza, where he was host of a beach club.

But what does Liam do as a job now, how old is he and does he have Instagram? Here’s everything you need to know…

Love Island: Liam's sister Niamh is looking after his socials. Picture: Liam Reardon/Instagram

Liam Reardon wants to find an 'independent' girl in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

How old is Liam Reardon?

Liam is 21 years old, although when his arrival was shown on Love Island, viewers took to Twitter to claim he looked a lot older.

Where is Liam Reardon from?

Liam is from Merthyr in South Wales.

He said before entering the villa his goal is to leave the UK and live elsewhere in the world.

Liam Reardon is a bricklayer from South Wales. Picture: Liam Reardon/Instagram

Liam Reardon spends seasons in Ibiza. Picture: Liam Reardon/Instagram

What is Liam Reardon’s job?

Liam is a bricklayer but wants to venture into property development.

He said: “Part of me wants to be wealthy and successful, part of me wants to be living by the beach, run a bar, something on a smaller scale and be happy.”

Does Liam Reardon have Instagram?

Liam does have Instagram! You can follow him @liamreardon1, where his sister Niamh is running his account until he gets out of the villa.

His profile is mostly pictures of him and his mates enjoying Ibiza but also photos of his family, who he’s clearly close to.

