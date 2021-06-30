Which Days Is Love Island On?

Which days is Love Island on TV and why isn't it on Saturdays? Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Which days of the week is Love Island on TV and why isn’t it on Saturdays? Here’s what you need to know.

Love Island made its grand return this year and brought a line-up of fiery singletons to kickstart all the drama and love in paradise.

It’s only been a few days but it’s fair to say that fans are already hooked on the new series, which includes the likes of Shannon Singh, Faye Winter, Chloe Burrows, Brad McClelland and Jake Cornish, to name a few.

But in keeping with previous years, we have to go without watching the dating show on Saturdays.

Inside Faye Winter’s Transformation Before Love Island As She Admits To Having Surgery

Fans have been wondering why, however, Love Island isn’t on TV on Saturdays and which days of the week it’s actually on.

We have the answer to all of your questions, including the reason Love Island really isn’t on Saturdays…

Love Island doesn't air on Saturdays. Picture: ITV

Which days is Love Island on TV?

Love Island airs on TV and the ITVHub from Sunday to Friday throughout the season, leaving Saturdays empty.

Usually, fans of the show are busy with their weekend plans on Saturdays anyway, so it doesn’t seem like too much of a long wait from Friday until Sunday.

Love Islanders are still watched by producers on Saturdays. Picture: ITV

Why isn’t Love Island on TV on Saturdays?

Love Island 2017 contestant Kem Cetinay previously revealed the real reason the dating show isn’t on TV on Saturdays, and fans are shook!

Basically, it’s their day off! This means that they take a break from filming on Saturdays and get to know each other outside of the villa.

However, they’re still said to be watched by producers ‘because they don't want you to talk about what is going on,’ Kem previously told ITV’s This Morning.

He added: “They are quite careful about what you talk about because they want to keep it so everyone at home can see it.”

Love Island stars have their day off on Saturdays. Picture: ITV

So, what do they do on their days off?

“They give you one day off. You get one day off per week,” Kem continued, “What happens is, it gives them a day to clean the villa, and you take your mics off, and normally we go to the beach."

At least they’re squeezing a holiday in amid all the drama!

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital