Which Days Is Love Island On?

30 June 2021, 17:19

Which days is Love Island on TV and why isn't it on Saturdays?
Which days is Love Island on TV and why isn't it on Saturdays? Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Which days of the week is Love Island on TV and why isn’t it on Saturdays? Here’s what you need to know.

Love Island made its grand return this year and brought a line-up of fiery singletons to kickstart all the drama and love in paradise.

It’s only been a few days but it’s fair to say that fans are already hooked on the new series, which includes the likes of Shannon Singh, Faye Winter, Chloe Burrows, Brad McClelland and Jake Cornish, to name a few.

But in keeping with previous years, we have to go without watching the dating show on Saturdays.

Inside Faye Winter’s Transformation Before Love Island As She Admits To Having Surgery

Fans have been wondering why, however, Love Island isn’t on TV on Saturdays and which days of the week it’s actually on.

We have the answer to all of your questions, including the reason Love Island really isn’t on Saturdays…

Love Island doesn't air on Saturdays
Love Island doesn't air on Saturdays. Picture: ITV

Which days is Love Island on TV?

Love Island airs on TV and the ITVHub from Sunday to Friday throughout the season, leaving Saturdays empty.

Usually, fans of the show are busy with their weekend plans on Saturdays anyway, so it doesn’t seem like too much of a long wait from Friday until Sunday.

Love Islanders are still watched by producers on Saturdays
Love Islanders are still watched by producers on Saturdays. Picture: ITV

Why isn’t Love Island on TV on Saturdays?

Love Island 2017 contestant Kem Cetinay previously revealed the real reason the dating show isn’t on TV on Saturdays, and fans are shook!

Basically, it’s their day off! This means that they take a break from filming on Saturdays and get to know each other outside of the villa.

However, they’re still said to be watched by producers ‘because they don't want you to talk about what is going on,’ Kem previously told ITV’s This Morning.

He added: “They are quite careful about what you talk about because they want to keep it so everyone at home can see it.”

Love Island stars have their day off on Saturdays
Love Island stars have their day off on Saturdays. Picture: ITV

So, what do they do on their days off?

“They give you one day off. You get one day off per week,” Kem continued, “What happens is, it gives them a day to clean the villa, and you take your mics off, and normally we go to the beach."

At least they’re squeezing a holiday in amid all the drama!

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 2

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Cast: Meet The Contestants Including New Addition Tabitha

Find out which iconic celeb friendship you are

Quiz: Which Iconic Celeb Friendship Are You And Your BFF?

Islanders have been wearing the hats

Where Is Love Island 'R' Cap From? How To Buy The Rewired Hat Worn By Contestants

Love Island

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been dating since the summer of 2019

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

What surgery has Faye Winter from Love Island had done?

Inside Faye Winter’s Transformation Before Love Island As She Admits To Having Surgery

Let's breakdown the best advice for LGBTQ+ dating

Best Tips For LGBTQ+ Dating – Advice From Apps To Date Ideas

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills