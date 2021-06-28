Who Is Faye Winter? Love Island Star’s Age, Where She’s From And Job Revealed

28 June 2021, 19:00

Here’s everything you need to know about Faye Winter – from her age and her job, to where she’s from and why she’s entering Love Island.

Faye Winter is just one of the new Love Island 2021 contestants, joining the likes of Sharon Gaffka and Chloe Burrows as they try to find romance in paradise.

The Love Island cast will spend around two months in Mallorca, so we’re getting to know the contestants as they prepare for their lives to change forever.

Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka Has A Connection To Molly-Mae Hague

After a year away from the world, Faye is heading into the villa because she's "open to anything" and "would love to meet someone."

Who is Faye Winter, how old is she and where is she from? Let’s find out everything you need to know about this island hopeful?

Faye Winter is just one of the many Love Island 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV2 / Faye Winter/Instagram
Faye Winter is a lettings manager. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Who is Faye Winter, how old is she?

Faye is a 26-year-old Lettings Manager, meaning she “does valuations, wins business for the company and the odd viewing.”

She said she tries her hardest to make it “as Selling Sunset as possible” and is there “in the mini dresses, boobs out, bum out.”

Faye Winter is from Devon. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Does Faye Winter have Instagram?

Faye does have Instagram, of course! You can follow her @faye_winter.

Alongside glamorous outfit photos, Faye also posts snaps from her nights out with friends and updates on volunteering for Guide Dogs UK, where she trains puppies before they go to a home where they’re needed.

Faye Winter is a Love Island 2021 cast member. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Where is Faye Winter from?

Faye is from Devon, where she spends lots of time by the sea, if her Instagram pics are anything to go by.

Love Island begins on Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2.

