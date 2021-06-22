Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka Has A Connection To Molly-Mae Hague

22 June 2021, 12:59

Sharon Gaffka knows Molly-Mae Hague
Sharon Gaffka knows Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: ITV2 / Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island 2021 contestant Sharon Gaffka is friends with former cast member Molly-Mae Hague.

Sharon Gaffka was just one of the many names announced on the Love Island 2021 line-up, and it turns out she’s already got a connection to one very famous former islander, Molly-Mae Hague.

The 25-year-old civil servant is an ex beauty pageant competitor, winning Miss International UK in 2018.

Love Island 2021 Chloe Burrows: Age, Job And Instagram Of Finance & Fitness Loving Contestant

And in her introduction interview Sharon was asked if she knew any other islanders, where she revealed her and Molly-Mae, 22, had the same pageant director.

Sharon Gaffka knows Molly-Mae from their beauty pageant past
Sharon Gaffka knows Molly-Mae from their beauty pageant past. Picture: Sharon Gaffka/Instagram

Sharon is now an operations lead for the Department of Transport.

Last year she helped out in the Department of Health, helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations.

She revealed before jetting off to Mallorca she’s entering the villa because she “doesn’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore.”

Sharon Gaffka won Miss International UK 2018
Sharon Gaffka won Miss International UK 2018. Picture: Sharon Gaffka/Instagram

Sharon is hoping to find someone who can match her intellectuality, adding she’s after “somebody who can make me laugh and I can be myself around.”

Love Island’s 2021 contestants were announced a week before the start date, with a luxury events host, a P.E. teacher, and a marketing executive all in the mix.

The new series kicks off on Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2.

