Shannon Singh: How Old Is The Love Island Star & What’s Her Job?

By Capital FM

Shannon Singh is heading into the Love Island villa. Let’s get to know the 2021 contestant, including her age, where she’s from, and everything else.

The Love Island 2021 cast are preparing to have possibly their best summer ever and Shannon Singh is one of the lucky contestants heading into the Mallorca villa.

This year’s line-up includes a teacher, a luxury events host, a student and a water engineer.

But what do we know about one of the singletons Shannon? Let’s get to know the islander, including her age, job and more.

Shannon Singh is one of the Love Island 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV2 / Shannon Singh/Instagram

Who is Shannon Singh, how old is she?

Shannon Singh is from Fife but lives in London. Picture: Shannon Singh/Instagram

Shannon is a 22-year-old who makes her money as an Instagram influencer.

She’s entering the villa because “it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity” and to “hopefully meet an exciting hunk.”

Does Shannon Singh have Instagram?

Shannon Singh is an ex glamour model. Picture: Shannon Singh/Instagram

Shannon does have Instagram, duh! You can follow her @shannonsinghhh.

Before entering the villa she had 188k followers – let’s see how much that figure soars.

Where is Shannon Singh from?

Shannon is from Fife in Scotland but lives in London.

What is Shannon Singh’s job?

Shannon used to be a glamour model but is now an Instagram influencer.

She spoke in detail about her job in her pre-villa interview, saying: ‘I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days. Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well.”

