Inside Faye Winter’s Transformation Before Love Island As She Admits To Having Surgery

What surgery has Faye Winter from Love Island had done? Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Faye Winter has previously spoken out about having surgery, but what cosmetic procedures has she had done?

Love Island has returned with a fiery 2021 line-up including the likes of Faye Winter, Chloe Burrows, Brad McClelland and Shannon Singh.

26-year-old Faye has previously revealed that she has undergone cosmetic surgery in the past.

Fans have now taken a deep dive into her Instagram as they’ve unearthed pictures of the Love Island beauty before she headed into the villa.

But what surgery has Faye from Love Island had done?

Here’s what you need to know…

Has Love Island's Faye Winter had surgery? Picture: ITV

What surgery has Love Island Faye Winter had done?

Faye previously told this publication that she has breast implants, with the Lettings Manager saying she was pleased with the results.

She said: “I decided to go larger. And they don't give me backache, luckily. Am I happy with the work that I've had done? Yes.

"Do I think you should get work done if it will make you feel confident? 100%. I've always gone to the gym. And I've always been body confident. I have never attempted to change myself to be something I'm not."

Faye also admitted to having botox, in her opening video, with the singleton joking about it giving her a ‘hard face’.

Love Island's Faye Winter previously admitted to having a boob job. Picture: @faye_winter/Instagram

Love Island fans think Faye Winter has had lip fillers. Picture: @faye_winter/Instagram

She is thought to have had lip fillers put in as her lips appear to be fuller on Love Island compared to pictures on her Instagram from 2019.

Needless to say, Faye has always been stunning and judging by her first few days in the villa, we’re sure everyone can agree!

Faye was picked by three boys in the villa during the first coupling-up and she’s now coupled up with Brad.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

