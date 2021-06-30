Is Shannon Singh Still Secretly With Her Boyfriend? Love Island Fans Have A Theory

Shannon Singh reportedly split from her boyfriend before Love Island. Picture: ITV2 / Ben Sterling/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island star Shannon Singh has fans thinking she might still be secretly dating her boyfriend.

As Shannon Singh entered the Love Island villa it was reported she’d broken up with her DJ ex-boyfriend Ben Stirling just days before.

But after viewers saw Shannon looking disinterested in the ‘horny devils’ game on Tuesday night, where she even turned away from Toby Aromolaran who tried to kiss her, some fans reckon she might still be with her boyfriend on the outside world.

Love Island Shannon Singh’s Twitch Account And Earnings From Social Media Revealed

A Reddit discussion on Love Island has gained traction after someone claimed maybe she didn’t break up with Ben after all.

Shannon Singh is taking on this year's Love Island. Picture: Shannon Singh/Instagram

“Following her behaviour on the first 2 episodes of showing zero interest in any of the boys nor participating in the horny devils challenge like the others, I have reason to speculate maybe she didn’t break up with him after all. Thoughts?” The Love Island viewer wrote.

After doing some digging, some fans replied with their own findings, with one claiming Ben’s most recent post liked by Shannon was 23 May, while hers was 16 June.

Others were quick to defend Shannon though, writing: “Just because she’s not throwing herself at men she’s not interested doesn’t mean she’s got a boyfriend.”

Shannon Singh swerved Toby Amolaran's kiss on Love Island. Picture: ITV2/Twitter

Another person added: “I mean, they could still be friends, which would explain them liking each other's posts.”

A photo of Shannon with her ex and their mates from February also still remains on Ben’s Instagram, but we’ll let you make your own mind up on that one.

It comes after the tabloids claimed Shannon split from her ex weeks before entering the villa.

Their insider claimed: “Shannon and Ben were so close. They got on really well and had such a lot in common. They both love music and partying.

Hugo Hammond also apparently broke some hearts before Love Island. Picture: Hugo Hammond/Instagram

“They went travelling earlier this year with a group of friends and had the time of their lives…

“They both said they loved each other, so it was a real shock when she called time on their relationship out of the blue.

“She obviously felt Love Island was too big an opportunity to miss out on because she was already dating someone — even someone she seemed to really liked.”

Shannon’s co-star Hugo Hammond is also rumoured to have broken some hearts before the show, cutting ties with a girl he was apparently texting just after splitting from long-term girlfriend Millie.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital