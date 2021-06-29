Love Island Star Toby Aromolaran's Football Team: What Is Hashtag United?

Toby is part of Hashtag United. Picture: ITV2 / Toby Amolaran/Instagram

Toby Aromolaran is a semi-professional football player away from the Love Island villa, playing for Hashtag United.

Toby Aromolaran and his Love Island cast mates entered the villa on 28 June and fans are quickly getting to know the semi-professional footballer.

The 22-year-old spoke briefly about his football career when he entered the show, but a lot of viewers had never heard of the team he plays for.

Toby has played football since he was six and we’ll no doubt hear more about his sporting career as the show goes on.

Toby Aromolaran is a footballer from Essex. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

Which football team does Love Island’s Toby play for?

Toby plays for Hashtag United, a semi-professional football club based in Pitsea, Essex.

The islander hails from Essex himself and joined the team last year.

“Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again,” he said of his team.

What is Hashtag United?

Hashtag United is a semi-professional football club set up in 2016 by YouTube star Spencer Owen and his brother.

They set up the club and started playing matches in memory of a childhood friend.

After recording their matches and sharing them online they quickly became well known and soared in popularity – they now have official sponsors and play regularly at Haringey Borough’s stadium in Tottenham.

Toby explained himself: “They’re very social media focused. Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.”

