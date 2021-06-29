Love Island Shannon Singh’s Twitch Account And Earnings From Social Media Revealed

29 June 2021, 17:35 | Updated: 29 June 2021, 17:38

Shannon Singh revealed on Love Island that she has a Twitch following - here's how much she makes
Shannon Singh revealed on Love Island that she has a Twitch following - here's how much she makes. Picture: ITV/@shannonsinghhh/Instagram
Shannon Singh admitted on Love Island that she loves gaming and has a following on Twitch - here’s her account and how to follow her profile as well as her net worth.

Love Island 2021 made its comeback on Monday night, and one of the fan favourites from the new line-up, so far, appears to be Shannon Singh.

The 22-year-old Scottish contestant makes money as an Instagram influencer but also admitted on the launch episode that she has a game following as she is an avid Twitch streamer.

Shannon also revealed that she began glamour modelling when she was just 18 years old, admitting her mum ‘encouraged her to do page 3’.

Two Love Island Stars Accused Of Ending Their Relationships Before Joining Line-Up

Shannon Singh's Twitch account revealed
Shannon Singh's Twitch account revealed. Picture: ITV

The contestant is also active on YouTube and social media, as well as previously having an OnlyFans account.

However, she deactivated her account ahead of joining the cast of Love Island 2021.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Shannon’s Twitch profile, from how to follow her to what her current net worth is.

Shannon Singh from Love Island earns money as a social media influencer
Shannon Singh from Love Island earns money as a social media influencer. Picture: @shannonsinghhh/Instagram
Shannon Singh deleted her OnlyFans account
Shannon Singh deleted her OnlyFans account. Picture: @shannonsinghhh/Instagram

What is Love Island Shannon Singh’s Twitch account username?

Shannon has shared snippets of her streaming on her Twitch account to her Instagram Stories.

You can follow Shannon on Twitch @ShannonSinghhh - she currently has 2K followers.

She revealed to Aaron in the villa that she particularly likes to play Call of Duty, which can be seen in some of her clips on social media.

Love Island's Shannon Singh has a Twitch account
Love Island's Shannon Singh has a Twitch account. Picture: @shannonsinghhh/Instagram

What is Love Island Shannon Singh’s net worth and earnings from social media?

Shannon is said to be worth an estimated £150,000, which can be attributed to her years modelling as well as her social media presence on Twitch, Instagram and YouTube, where she has over 10K subscribers.

Before heading into the villa, she is said to have been able to make around £300 per post on her social media accounts, which we’re sure will go up once her Love Island journey is up!

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

