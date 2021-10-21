Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback School Picture

21 October 2021, 13:15

Chloe from Love Island shared a throwback snap with her followers
Chloe from Love Island shared a throwback snap with her followers. Picture: ITV2/@chloe__burrows/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chloe Burrows shared a throwback picture from her teen years with a completely different haircut.

Love Island star Chloe Burrows has taken her followers for a trip down memory lane after sharing a throwback photo from her school days.

The 25-year-old, who’s dating Toby Aromolaran, looks unrecognisable in the snap as she can be seen sporting a full fringe while posing in her school uniform.

Chloe shared the post to her Instagram Stories, simply writing: “Throwback Thursday."

“Might do this hair again x [sic],” she joked.

Chloe Burrows came in second place in Love Island 2021
Chloe Burrows came in second place in Love Island 2021. Picture: @chloe__burrows/Instagram
Chloe Burrows looks completely different in the throwback picture
Chloe Burrows looks completely different in the throwback picture. Picture: @chloe__burrows/Instagram

Chloe shot to fame after appearing on Love Island series 7 this summer, where she came in second place with Toby.

They were beat out by Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who split the £50,000 cash.

Since leaving the villa, Chloe has gone on to do some big things and revealed she has become the first-ever female ambassador for JD.

Love Island's Chloe Burrows shared a throwback snap on social media
Love Island's Chloe Burrows shared a throwback snap on social media. Picture: @chloe__burrows/Instagram

She announced the news with her 1.5million followers on Instagram, excitingly posing outside of a billboard with her name on it.

“Sooo… ITS FINALLY OFFICIAL!!,“ she wrote, “I am so so so so pleased to announce that I am the first ever female ambassador for JD!!

“I have been ITCHING to tell you all!! Also feeling extremely EXTREMELY lucky to be working with a brand I have shopped in since I was a kid! And ACTUAL DREAM COME TRUE.”

