Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback School Picture
21 October 2021, 13:15
Chloe Burrows shared a throwback picture from her teen years with a completely different haircut.
Listen to this article
Love Island star Chloe Burrows has taken her followers for a trip down memory lane after sharing a throwback photo from her school days.
The 25-year-old, who’s dating Toby Aromolaran, looks unrecognisable in the snap as she can be seen sporting a full fringe while posing in her school uniform.
Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Hilariously Responds To Viral Memes Of Herself
Chloe shared the post to her Instagram Stories, simply writing: “Throwback Thursday."
“Might do this hair again x [sic],” she joked.
Chloe shot to fame after appearing on Love Island series 7 this summer, where she came in second place with Toby.
They were beat out by Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who split the £50,000 cash.
Since leaving the villa, Chloe has gone on to do some big things and revealed she has become the first-ever female ambassador for JD.
She announced the news with her 1.5million followers on Instagram, excitingly posing outside of a billboard with her name on it.
“Sooo… ITS FINALLY OFFICIAL!!,“ she wrote, “I am so so so so pleased to announce that I am the first ever female ambassador for JD!!
“I have been ITCHING to tell you all!! Also feeling extremely EXTREMELY lucky to be working with a brand I have shopped in since I was a kid! And ACTUAL DREAM COME TRUE.”
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital