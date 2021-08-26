Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Hilariously Responds To Viral Memes Of Herself

Love Island's Chloe Burrows has responded to her viral memes. Picture: ITV2

Chloe Burrows has finally seen all of the memes from her time on Love Island!

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows came in second place in series 7 with her boyfriend Toby Aromolaran after becoming one of the most popular couples on the show.

During their time in the villa, the pair started off with a turbulent relationship as Toby’s head was turned a few times with Abigail Rawlings and Casa Amor’s Mary Bedford.

Chloe And Toby Reference Love Island Jokes On 'First Date' Since Leaving Villa

However, their reunion became one of the most iconic moments on the show, with many fans warming to their incredible jokes and similar energies - so much so, that there were hundreds of memes circulating online about them!

It seems Chloe is also loving all of the memes about her and her footballer beau as she’s been reacting to the ones fans have sent to her on Twitter.

Chloe Burrows was loving her Love Island memes. Picture: ChloeBurrows/Twitter

“These memes are amazing I want to see more,” she wrote, before fans proceeded to send in their faves.

Reacting to a video of her and Toby laughing in the dressing room, she penned: “Oh my god this is my favourite hahahahahahaha [sic].”

Going on to address her iconic ‘no way’ memes which went hugely viral on social media, Chloe had the best response.

Chloe Burrows has been responding to her viral memes with Toby Aromolaran. Picture: ITV2

Oh my god this is my favourite hahahahahahaha https://t.co/LDWdn4RO8p — Chloe Burrows (@Chloe___Burrows) August 25, 2021

I give myself the ick https://t.co/gAN3em84sx — Chloe Burrows (@Chloe___Burrows) August 25, 2021

She hilariously said: “I give myself the ick,” and fans proceeded to tell her how amazing she was on the show.

Chloe and Toby have only been home in the UK for 24 hours and have already been cracking jokes where they can.

They both joked that they had their ‘first date’ at the play area in the airport when heading back home, and fans and fellow Islanders were in stitches over them poking fun at their child-like energies.

