Millie And Liam Hilariously Recreate Their Love Island Talent Show During Cast Night Out

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Millie Court and Liam Reardon brought all the laughs with them as they reunited with their co-stars from the villa.

Love Island’s Millie Court and Liam Reardon are the gifts that keep on giving as they prove exactly why they’re a fan-favourite couple!

The series 7 winners were reunited with their former Islanders for the first time since leaving the villa; Chloe Burrows, Toby Aromolaran, Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Simpson.

It wouldn’t be a Love Island reunion without the contestants reminiscing about their time together in Mallorca, and that’s exactly what they did as Millie and Liam hilariously decided to recreate their talent show performances.

Lucinda uploaded a video of the couple poking fun at their respective performances, which went viral at the time of the talent show episode.

Love Island's Millie recreated her iconic piano performance. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Millie recreated her popular piano playing while Liam sat beside her and sang, giving us all the couple goals energy!

Lucinda jokingly captioned the snap: “On tour,” and we’re living for it tbh.

The Love Island stars reunited at Latin American restaurant MNKY HSE in Mayfair, London.

Love Island's 'naughty trio' reunited for a night out. Picture: @chloe__burrows/Instagram

Millie's piano performance during the Love Island talent show became a viral meme. Picture: ITV2

It was the first time Lucinda, Chloe and Millie had been together since the ‘Naughty trio’ were in the villa together before the fashion boutique owner was dumped.

All 37 contestants from this year's show are set to see each other again at the Love Island reunion on Sunday, September 5.

Host Laura Whitmore will welcome back the Islanders and fans can’t wait to see how it pans out!

