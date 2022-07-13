Why Did Jacques Quit Love Island As Fans Speculate If He Was Asked To Leave

13 July 2022

The real reason Jacques quit Love Island
The real reason Jacques quit Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Jacques revealed the real reason he quit Love Island during the show, meanwhile fans have been speculating if he was asked to leave. So, why did Jacques leave the villa?

Love Island viewers were left in shock on Tuesday after it was announced that Jacques O’Neill had quit the show.

The rugby player pulled Paige Thorne for an emotional chat to break the news to her that he’d be leaving just a day after new bombshell Adam Collard entered the villa.

Adam Collard's Love Island Ex Rosie Williams Has 'Warned' Paige Thorne's Family

Although he explained to Paige and his fellow Islanders why he wanted to go home, some fans have speculated about whether he was actually asked to leave the show for an alternative reason.

Here’s what we know about why Jacques quit Love Island

Jacques explained why he quit Love Island
Jacques explained why he quit Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Why did Jacques leave Love Island?

Jacques had reached boiling point the night before after hearing that Adam had been ‘sla**ing him off’, and after tensions were high in the villa, he became restless and couldn’t sleep.

The following day, he pulled BFF Luca Bish for a chat, explaining to him: “I've never been massively upset over a girl or a bit like hurt. So in life, I'd rather get away from things before I get hurt."

A little while later, he took Paige to the terrace and broke down in tears as he revealed he was quitting the show and heading home.

He told Paige he couldn’t be the best version of himself in the villa, explaining: “You mean so much to me, you know that. I've been trying to put a brave face on but things are getting to me.

“Basically, like, I just wish I could finish my journey off with you in here, but I'm gonna go home today. I still want you to enjoy your time in here, just do what you need to do and listen, I'll be waiting for you. Just do what you have to do, don't even think about me.”

"I just know for us to work I need to get back to myself and the only way I'm gonna get back to myself is going home, so that's what I'm gonna do 'cause I can't carry on like this," Jacques went on to admit.

He later added it wasn’t the end for him and Paige as he hopes to continue their romance outside of the villa.

Jacques had a chat with Luca before he left the Love Island villa
Jacques had a chat with Luca before he left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2
Jacques said he hopes his romance with Paige will continue after Love Island
Jacques said he hopes his romance with Paige will continue after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Why fans think Jacques was asked to leave Love Island

Fans took to Twitter during Tuesday night’s episode to speculate about whether Jacques was asked to leave by show bosses due to mental health reasons, with one tweeting: “Everything about this is making me think Jacques was asked by the producers to leave... like they could clearly see he wasn't coping? #loveisland.”

Another speculated: “I think the producers have had a quiet word in Jacques ear, seeing him self destruct and seeing his mental health deteriorate.”

A third fan went on to brand Jacques' decision to leave as a brave one, adding: “Jacques head was gone. Mental health is real and it was inspiring to see him open up. He has made mistakes in the villa, no doubt, but tonight he has hopefully helped struggling men around the world open up to their friends and family."

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

