Adam Collard's Love Island Ex Rosie Williams Has 'Warned' Paige Thorne's Family

Rosie Williams has extended a warning to Paige Thorne as Adam enters the villa... Picture: ITV/Rosie Williams/Instagram

By Capital FM

Rosie Williams has made her feelings clear since her ex Adam Collard has re-entered the Love Island villa, warning Paige Thorne's family that the current contestant should "stay away".

Adam Collard has certainly stirred the pot since he decided to give Love Island a second try, entering the 2022 line-up as a bombshell earlier this week!

Fans of the ITV dating show will recognise Adam from season four back which aired back in 2018, he famously coupled up with four women over just two weeks spent in the villa.

One of these ex-Islanders is Rosie Williams, who has been outspoken about her experience being coupled up with Adam since he re-emerged on our television screens and has extended a warning to Paige Thorne.

Rosie, 30, spoke about the personal trainer, 26, to the tabloids, revealing that: “I think he’s gone on for fame."

Adam Collard shocked everyone when he signed up for Love island for a second time. Picture: ITV

The 2018 contestant made clear that she wasn't impressed by Adam's antics in the villa during round one, saying: "He’s done it once and didn’t find love. Well, actually he found it with Zara [McDermott] and ruined it."

She told the publication: "Based on my experience I’d say not to couple up with Adam."

Rosie – who also hails from Wales like Paige – stated that she reached out to the current Islander's family: “I actually spoke to whoever is running Paige’s social media accounts and said ‘I hope my Welsh sister doesn’t do it. Tell her to stay away.’"

The solicitor-turned-influencer went on to say that "it doesn't look like he has [changed]" during his second stint on the show.

Rosie and Adam were coupled up during the 2018 series of Love Islaand. Picture: ITV

Adam has shown interest in Paige Thorne since entering the villa. Picture: ITV

Adam is the first-ever contestant to appear in the series twice, with Love Island narrator Iain Stirling dubbing him 'the ultimate bombshell' upon his arrival in the new villa.

Rosie's advice comes to light after series eight contestant Jacques O’Neill is set to exit the villa on July 12.

Jacques planned to confront bombshell Adam the day ater the bombshell arrived as he has expressed interest in getting to know Paige, who Jacques has been coupled up with throughout the show.

