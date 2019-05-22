Love Island’s Rosie Williams Reignites Row With Adam Collard As She Claims His 'Player Behaviour' Boosted His Career

22 May 2019, 12:31 | Updated: 22 May 2019, 12:33

Love Island 2018 star Rosie Williams feels Adam Collard’s ‘behaviour towards her’ gave him more exposure when he left the villa.

Adam Collard, 22, and Rosie Williams, 26, were shortly coupled up when she first entered the Love Island villa, after he initially picked Kendall Rae-Knight on day one.

But after a short romance, Rosie and Adam’s fling came to an end when Zara McDermott caught the Geordie lad’s eye when she arrived as a late contestant alongside Ellie Brown.

Love Island's New Weekly Salary Announced As Former Islanders Offer Advice To 2019 Contestants

Rosie Williams and Adam Collard were together on Love Island for a brief time
Rosie Williams and Adam Collard were together on Love Island for a brief time. Picture: ITV / Channel 5
Adam Collard has hit back at Rosie Williams' claims
Adam Collard has hit back at Rosie Williams' claims. Picture: Adam Collard/Twitter

Speaking about their tumultuous romance on Jeremy Vine this week, Rosie claimed Adam’s career was given a boost by his “player behaviour”.

She told the show’s host: “I went through a terrible time with the person I was coupled up with. I felt he got favoured following my departure and when we both finished the show, I feel he had lots more exposure and attended a lot more events, and was sort of praised for his behaviour towards me.”

Rosie added: “Not by the public, because they seemed to side with me, but when it came to work. He seemed to have much more work for being this player so it was accepting his behaviour towards me.”

Adam went on to have an eight-month relationship with Zara, but they called it quits earlier this year.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott were together for eight months
Adam Collard and Zara McDermott were together for eight months. Picture: Getty

Hitting out at Rosie’s claims on Jeremy Vine, Adam said he was praised for “choosing the girl I actually liked”.

He wrote to his 94k Twitter followers: “Yawn. I’ve had longer squat sessions than that ‘relationship’ Know the difference between a real relationship and being coupled up on love island. Probably praised because I chose the girl I actually liked and lasted longer than anyone of the other couples. #Player.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

ITV have made changes to their Love Island aftercare process

Love Island 2019 Cast To Receive Minimum Of Eight Therapy Sessions Upon Leaving The Villa
Take this quiz to see if you'd win Love Island while coupled up with Lewis Capaldi

QUIZ: Would You Win Love Island Coupled Up With Lewis Capaldi?
Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island narrator, Iain Stirling

Who Is Laura Whitmore? Survival Of The Fittest Host And Iain Stirling's Girlfriend
Love Island salary announced as former contestants reach out to this year's islanders

Love Island's New Weekly Salary Announced As Former Islanders Offer Advice To 2019 Contestants
aLove Island's Hannah Elizabeth is pregnant with her first child

Hannah Elizabeth Pregnant: Love Island Original And Fiancé George Andreetti Expecting First Baby

Hot On Capital

Liam Payne reveals his mum gave him One Direction pocket money

Liam Payne Admits He Still Got Pocket Money From His Mum After Joining One Direction
Did you know Billie Eilish has a famous older brother named Finneas?

Who Is Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas O'Connell And Does The Singer Have A Girlfriend?
Ariana Grande honoured those affected by the Manchester terror attack

Ariana Grande Honours Manchester Attack Victims With Meaningful Bee Post

Ariana Grande

The late Luke Perry features in the new trailer for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Luke Perry's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Co-Stars Remember The Late 'Riverdale' Actor
THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Secret Cinema is hosting a Stranger Things event

Secret Cinema's Stranger Things Event: Dates, Ticket Information And What To Expect
Katy Keene is the Riverdale spin-off we all need

Katy Keene: Trailer, Cast And Plot Of Riverdale Spin-Off Starring Lucy Hale

More Movies & TV News

Kit Harington breaks down at the final table reading for Game Of Thrones

WATCH: Kit Harington Slams 'Game Of Thrones' Petition & Breaks Down In Final Table Read
Season three of Stranger Things premieres 4th July 2019

Stranger Things Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers
Maisie Williams Confirms She Is A Guest Judge On RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Maisie Williams Confirms She Is A Guest Judge On RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Curtis Pritchard rumoured to be on Love Island 2019

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard's Brother Curtis 'Set To Star' On Love Island 2019
Lino Facioli as Robin Arryn in Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Fans Can't Get Over Robin Arryn's Glow Up