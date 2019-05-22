Love Island’s Rosie Williams Reignites Row With Adam Collard As She Claims His 'Player Behaviour' Boosted His Career

Love Island 2018 star Rosie Williams feels Adam Collard’s ‘behaviour towards her’ gave him more exposure when he left the villa.

Adam Collard, 22, and Rosie Williams, 26, were shortly coupled up when she first entered the Love Island villa, after he initially picked Kendall Rae-Knight on day one.

But after a short romance, Rosie and Adam’s fling came to an end when Zara McDermott caught the Geordie lad’s eye when she arrived as a late contestant alongside Ellie Brown.

Rosie Williams and Adam Collard were together on Love Island for a brief time. Picture: ITV / Channel 5

Adam Collard has hit back at Rosie Williams' claims. Picture: Adam Collard/Twitter

Speaking about their tumultuous romance on Jeremy Vine this week, Rosie claimed Adam’s career was given a boost by his “player behaviour”.

She told the show’s host: “I went through a terrible time with the person I was coupled up with. I felt he got favoured following my departure and when we both finished the show, I feel he had lots more exposure and attended a lot more events, and was sort of praised for his behaviour towards me.”

Rosie added: “Not by the public, because they seemed to side with me, but when it came to work. He seemed to have much more work for being this player so it was accepting his behaviour towards me.”

Adam went on to have an eight-month relationship with Zara, but they called it quits earlier this year.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott were together for eight months. Picture: Getty

Hitting out at Rosie’s claims on Jeremy Vine, Adam said he was praised for “choosing the girl I actually liked”.

He wrote to his 94k Twitter followers: “Yawn. I’ve had longer squat sessions than that ‘relationship’ Know the difference between a real relationship and being coupled up on love island. Probably praised because I chose the girl I actually liked and lasted longer than anyone of the other couples. #Player.”

