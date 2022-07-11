Love Island Fans Are Convinced There’s A Secret Couple In The Villa

Love Island viewers are convinced there's a romance between Josh and Summer. Picture: ITV2

Love Island viewers think they’ve spotted a secret romance between Josh Le Grove and Summer Botwe.

Love Island fans have been theorising that there’s a secret romance in the villa in the form of Casa Amor bombshells Josh Le Grove and Summer Botwe.

The contestants entered the villa separately, of course, as they were both sent into the main villa and Casa Amor, respectively, to turn some heads.

However, now fans are convinced that there may be a romance brewing between the pair as viewers reckon they caught them making eyes at each other from across the fire pit during the Casa Amor re-coupling.

Summer was brought into the main villa by Dami Hope after the Irish Islander chose to re-couple with her.

Casa Amor's Summer is currently coupled up with Dami Hope. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans think Josh and Summer have a secret romance. Picture: ITV2

However, on Sunday night, he called things off with her to pursue his romance with Indiyah Polak, who he was coupled up with before Casa Amor.

Meanwhile, Josh is coupled up with Danica Taylor, but pulled her for a chat on Sunday night’s episode to slow things down with her.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to theorise that Josh and Summer’s romance may finally begin now that they’re technically both single.

One fan wrote: “Summer’s gonna move to Josh, I’m calling it NOW. She was giving him that same look she gave Dami on Day 1!!”

Josh and Danica met in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Another theorised: “Josh friend-zoning Danica and gna get with Summer [sic].”

“Josh is gonna move to summer. Im telling u this now,” a third added.

“I feel like Josh just wanted to get into the villa, and I feel like him and Summer will get together. I feel sorry for Danica mannnn,” said a fourth.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

