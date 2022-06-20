Love Island’s Danica Taylor & 6 Things You Need To Know About Her

20 June 2022, 16:58

Danica Taylor joined Love Island as a bombshell
Danica Taylor joined Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: ITV / Danica Taylor/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Danica Taylor certainly shook things up when she arrived in the Love Island villa, but how old is she, where is she from and what does she do?

Danica Taylor ruffled feathers when she picked Luca Bish on her first day in the Love Island villa, but the bombshell is settling in with the other islanders despite the drama.

After her glamorous entrance into the villa, fans resurfaced Danica’s dancing videos on social media where she’s already making a name for herself as a dancer.

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2022? All The Dumped Contestants

She’s also danced with one very famous international DJ!

Let’s get to know Danica, including where she’s from, her age, and what she does for a living.

Danica Taylor made a glamorous arrival into Love Island
Danica Taylor made a glamorous arrival into Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Who is Danica Taylor, where is she from?

Danica is a dancer from Leicester. She said before entering the villa she wouldn’t hesitate to go after what she wants.

She said: “I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want. I feel like I am quite a relatable person. I’ve come from a small town but I’ve got a lot in me. I like to be silly. I’ve got an immature side and a mature side.”

Danica recently graduated university with a degree in dance.

She also works as a professional dancer and last year joined international DJ Jax Jones at Capital’s very own Jingle Bell Ball as one of his incredible performers.

Danica Taylor is a professional dancer
Danica Taylor is a professional dancer. Picture: Danica Taylor/Instagram
Danica Taylor has danced with the likes of Jax Jones
Danica Taylor has danced with the likes of Jax Jones. Picture: Danica Taylor/Instagram

How old is Danica Taylor?

Danica is 21 years old. She’s among the youngest islanders in the villa, with the youngest being Gemma Owen who’s 19.

How tall is Danica from Love Island?

Danica is 5ft 3in.

She confessed on her date with Luca she’s a little below 5ft 3, but rounds her height up just a touch.

Danica Taylor is quickly growing a large following on social media
Danica Taylor is quickly growing a large following on social media. Picture: Danica Taylor/Instagram

Does Danica Taylor from Love Island have Instagram?

Danica does have Instagram! You can follow her @_danicataylor, where she’s quickly amassing thousands of followers.

Her posts typically consist of glamorous outfit selfies and nights out with her mates.

Does Danica Taylor have TikTok?

Danica’s TikTok is the place to go for all her dancing contest! As she said herself in her pre-villa interview: “I can shake my bum to anything, give me any song, anything!”

You can follow Danica on TikTok @danicataylor6.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

The Love Island cast around the firepit

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2022? All The Dumped Contestants
Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells
Love Island Fans Think There’s A Feud Between Some Of The Islanders

Love Island Fans Think There’s A Feud Between Some Of The Islanders
The lowdown on where Love Island: Aftersun is filmed and when the 2022 version airs

Where Is Love Island: Aftersun Filmed?

Antigoni Buxton is said to be the next Love Island bombshell

Another Love Islander's Ex Is Entering Villa As A Bombshell - Meet Antigoni Buxton

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles took a moment out of his show to help a fan

Harry Styles Helps A Fan Come Out During Sold-Out Wembley Concert
Niall and Amelia went on the ultimate date night!

Niall Horan & Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Support Harry Styles' Love On Tour At Wembley
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first baby together.

Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Relationship Timeline: From First Baby To Getting Engaged

Little Mix

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged

A Closer Look At Perrie Edwards’ Incredible Engagement Ring From Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Gigi Hadid wished ex Zayn Malik a Happy Father's Day

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo Of Zayn Malik And Daughter Khai To Celebrate Father’s Day
Kate Bush has re-entered the charts because of Stranger Things

Kate Bush Thanks Fans For 'Running Up That Hill' Success 37 Years After Its Release

More Movies & TV News

Every upcoming Harry Styles movie...

Every Harry Styles Film Coming Out In 2022

The Kardashians has been confirmed for series 2

When Is Season 2 Of The Kardashians Coming Out On Disney+?

What's Squid Game's plot for season 2?

Here's What Is Going To Happen In Squid Game Season 2

Khloé Kardashian is cutting ties with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian Cries As She Finally Severs Ties With Tristan Thompson
Everything you need to know about the 'Barbie' film

All The Details On Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': From Cast To Release Date