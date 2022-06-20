Love Island’s Danica Taylor & 6 Things You Need To Know About Her

Danica Taylor joined Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: ITV / Danica Taylor/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Danica Taylor certainly shook things up when she arrived in the Love Island villa, but how old is she, where is she from and what does she do?

Danica Taylor ruffled feathers when she picked Luca Bish on her first day in the Love Island villa, but the bombshell is settling in with the other islanders despite the drama.

After her glamorous entrance into the villa, fans resurfaced Danica’s dancing videos on social media where she’s already making a name for herself as a dancer.

She’s also danced with one very famous international DJ!

Let’s get to know Danica, including where she’s from, her age, and what she does for a living.

Danica Taylor made a glamorous arrival into Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Who is Danica Taylor, where is she from?

Danica is a dancer from Leicester. She said before entering the villa she wouldn’t hesitate to go after what she wants.

She said: “I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want. I feel like I am quite a relatable person. I’ve come from a small town but I’ve got a lot in me. I like to be silly. I’ve got an immature side and a mature side.”

Danica recently graduated university with a degree in dance.

She also works as a professional dancer and last year joined international DJ Jax Jones at Capital’s very own Jingle Bell Ball as one of his incredible performers.

Danica Taylor is a professional dancer. Picture: Danica Taylor/Instagram

Danica Taylor has danced with the likes of Jax Jones. Picture: Danica Taylor/Instagram

How old is Danica Taylor?

Danica is 21 years old. She’s among the youngest islanders in the villa, with the youngest being Gemma Owen who’s 19.

How tall is Danica from Love Island?

Danica is 5ft 3in.

She confessed on her date with Luca she’s a little below 5ft 3, but rounds her height up just a touch.

Danica Taylor is quickly growing a large following on social media. Picture: Danica Taylor/Instagram

Does Danica Taylor from Love Island have Instagram?

Danica does have Instagram! You can follow her @_danicataylor, where she’s quickly amassing thousands of followers.

Her posts typically consist of glamorous outfit selfies and nights out with her mates.

Does Danica Taylor have TikTok?

Danica’s TikTok is the place to go for all her dancing contest! As she said herself in her pre-villa interview: “I can shake my bum to anything, give me any song, anything!”

You can follow Danica on TikTok @danicataylor6.

