Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2022? All The Dumped Contestants

20 June 2022, 15:57 | Updated: 20 June 2022, 16:39

The Love Island cast around the firepit
The Love Island cast wave hello and goodbye to lots of friends in the summer. Picture: ITV2
Recouplings and public votes always leave Love Island stars vulnerable so who's been voted off so far?

Love Island 2022 has been a complete hit already with the likes of Ekin-Su Culculoglu's outspoken ways, to Gemma Owen's upfront attitude towards Luca Bish and the girls.

But as we progress through the ITV2 series, and meet new bombshells along the way, we also sadly see many contestants get voted off either by the public or through the brutal recoupling process.

This series has even seen a walk-out with one contestant choosing to leave the villa in week one.

So as we get ready to dump another Love Island star, here's a list of all the contestants that have left so far:

Love Island's Remi Lambert standing alone at the firepit
Love Island's Remi Lambert was the first boy to be dumped from the island. Picture: ITV2

Remi Lambert - dumped

The 22-year-old model and rapper was the second Love Island star to wave goodbye to the villa after he wasn't chosen during a recoupling.

Remi's time in the villa was short-lived after he entered with Jay Younger who is now coupled up with Ekin-Su.

Following his departure, Remi said: "I’m a bit disappointed - I wish I could stay longer to get to know Indiyah and Danica mostly.

"At the same time, I feel like it was my time to leave. I was getting mixed signals and I wasn't getting a clear answer from the girls."

Love Island's Afia leaving the villa
Love Island's Afia was gutted to be the first dumped islander. Picture: ITV2

Afia Tonkmor - dumped

Poor Afia was officially the first contestant to get dumped from Love Island after her brief stint in the villa saw new boy Jacques O'Neill pick paramedic Paige Turley in a recoupling.

The London lounge host entered the villa as a bombshell with Ekin-Su but failed to find a connection with any of the boys.

Following her departure she said: "I’m going to keep trying to find love. I’m sure Mr Right is out there somewhere."

Liam Llewellyn leaving Love Island villa
Liam Llewellyn quit Love Island after just one week. Picture: ITV2

Liam Llewellyn - quit

We were only days into Love Island when Liam decided to announce to the group he was leaving.

The shock exit left his fellow islanders in tears but he said he was struggling to give "100% Liam".

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

