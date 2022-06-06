Love Island Luca Bish: Age, Job And Famous Ex-Girlfriend Revealed

Love Island's Luca Bish will spend the summer in the villa looking for love. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Capital FM

Where is Love Island contestant Luca Bish from? How tall is he? Here's all the very important questions everyone's asking about the new ITV star.

Love Island has welcomed Luca Bish into their gorgeous new villa as he begins his quest to find the partner of his dreams along with the other contestants.

Describing himself as a 'class clown' and 'idiot' - Luca is the first to admit he doesn't take things too seriously, but has very high standards when it comes to potential girlfriends.

So who is Luca Bish? How old is he and what does he do for a job? Here are all the important questions about him answered, including his height and Instagram account.

Luca Bish is a fishmonger from Brighton. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

How old is Luca Bish?

Luca is 23 years old - a middle of the age range for this year's villa's contestants so far.

What does Love Island's Luca do for a job?

When Luca isn't out partying with his mates, he's working as a fishmonger bringing his customers the best cuts of the day!

Where does Luca Bish come from?

A fishmonger never strays too far from the sea and that's exactly where you'll find this year's Love Island contestant as he resides in beautiful Brighton.

Luca Bish is looking for his next big love in the Love Island villa. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

Who was Love Island Luca Bish's ex-girlfriend?

Luca told the Love Island gang he ended a four-year relationship around a year ago.

He said: "I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were things I just didn't like and we drifted apart."

There are also rumours Luca once dated influencer and YouTube star Saffron Barker.

How tall is Love Island's Luca Bish?

At present, we don't have Luca's full stats.

Is Luca Bish on Instagram?

Of course! With his followers set to soar, you'll find lots more pictures of Luca's cute face @lucabish.

