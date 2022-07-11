Love Island’s Adam Collard: The Lowdown On His Return From His Age To What Happened Last Time

11 July 2022, 10:56

Adam Collard is returning to Love Island after four years
Adam Collard is returning to Love Island after four years. Picture: ITV2
Love Island is gaining a new bombshell in the form of ex-contestant Adam Collard - but what season did he originally appear on? How old is he and what happened when he was on the show? Here’s the lowdown.

Love Island has just been shaken up with the news that former contestant Adam Collard is returning to the villa four years after finding fame on the show.

Adam was announced to be returning to the villa as a bombshell at the end of Sunday night’s episode, and fans can hardly believe he’ll be joining the likes of Gemma Owen, Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri, Davide Sanclimenti and more.

When Is Movie Night On Love Island? Viewers Can’t Wait For Islanders To See What Really Happened During Casa Amor

Die-hard Love Island fans will remember Adam was there to shake things up from the very start, and we’re sure he won’t be too far off from that this year, either.

Here’s what you need to know about Adam Collard’s return to Love Island from his age and what season he was on the show to what happened when he first appeared in the villa…

Love Island's Adam Collard is returning as a bombshell in 2022
Love Island's Adam Collard is returning as a bombshell in 2022. Picture: ITV2

Love Island Adam Collard’s age

Newcastle’s Adam Collard is now 26 years old.

He first entered the villa back in 2018 at the age of 22.

Which season was Adam Collard on Love Island?

Adam Collard originally appeared on Love Island season 4.

He appeared in the same series as winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, as well as Dr Alex George, Wes Nelson, Megan Barton-Hanson, Laura Anderson and more.

Adam Collard first appeared on Love island in 2018
Adam Collard first appeared on Love island in 2018. Picture: ITV2

What happened when Adam Collard was on Love Island in 2018?

Adam is one of the most infamous bombshells Love Island has seen - with the former contestant coupling up with four girls in just two weeks.

The personal trainer was part of a twist in which he could steal any girl from any boy - and he chose Kendall Rae-Knight.

He then dumped Kendall just a week later for bombshell Rosie Williams.

Not long after, Adam shockingly re-coupled with Zara McDermott when she walked in as a new bombshell, despite getting very close with Rosie.

The pair were forced to split when Zara was unexpectedly dumped from the island, leaving Adam to get cosy with Darylle Sargeant during Casa Amor.

However, Adam and Zara decided to rekindle their romance outside the villa, going on to date for a few months before splitting in February 2019.

Things ended sour between Love Island's Adam Collard and Rosie Williams
Things ended sour between Love Island's Adam Collard and Rosie Williams. Picture: ITV2
Adam Collard and Zara McDermott continued to date outside of Love Island
Adam Collard and Zara McDermott continued to date outside of Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Who does Adam Collard couple up with in Love Island 2022?

A teaser clip shown on Love Island: Aftersun showed Adam pulling three of the girls for a chat in the villa; Paige Thorne, Danica Taylor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

He’s definitely set to ruffle some feathers and fans can’t wait to see who he’ll couple up with!

Love Island returns at 9pm on ITV2.

