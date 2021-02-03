Does Dr Alex George Have A Girlfriend, Who Is He Dating?

Dr Alex has been made a mental health ambassador. Picture: PA / Dr Alex/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Dr Alex George has become one of the most adored Love Island contestants ever, but has he finally found love with a girlfriend?

Dr Alex George has become a household name, rewarded by Boris Johnson for his campaigns on mental health by becoming an ambassador for the topic.

The Love Island star has also been continuously praised for being ‘a true influencer’, working tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline.

As the reality star continues his work for the NHS and mental health charities, fans want to know if he has a girlfriend to go home to at the end of his long days or whether he’s dating anyone.

Dr Alex was previously with girlfriend Amelia Bath. Picture: Dr Alex George/Instagram

Does Dr Alex George have a girlfriend?

Dr Alex is believed to be single at the moment, as he hasn’t recently confirmed whether he has a girlfriend to is dating anyone at the moment.

No doubt his long shifts at the London hospital where he works have put romance at the back of his mind for now.

Dr Alex and ex-girlfriend Amelia Bath. Picture: Dr Alex George/Instagram

Why did Dr Alex George split from his girlfriend Amelia Bath?

Dr Alex’s last long-term relationship was with dancer Amelia Bath, who he split from after being apart during lockdown as he worked tirelessly in hospital took its toll on their relationship.

They begun dating in late 2018 but were forced to spend 102 days apart during the first national lockdown, leading to their eventual break-up.

Dr Alex George has been working on the frontline during the pandemic. Picture: Dr Alex George/Instagram

Who has Dr Alex George dated in the past?

After his split from Amelia Bath, Dr Alex was later linked to Belle Francis, a PR who he was seen kissing during a dinner date in London last summer.

It was reported the doctor turned to Belle for comfort after the tragic loss of his younger brother, Llŷr , who took his own life at 19 years old.

