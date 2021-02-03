Dr Alex Made Ambassador For Mental Health By Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Dr Alex emotional as he's appointed Ambassador for Mental Health. Picture: Instagram @dralexgeorge

Dr Alex has been appointed Ambassador for Mental Health by the Prime Minister and will advise the government using his clinical and personal experience after his brother took his own life last year.

Dr Alex has been appointed as Ambassador for Mental Health by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to advise the government using both his professional and personal experience in the role and everyone is over the moon the 'real influencer' is getting the recognition he deserves.

Dr Alex reveals he has been appointed as the Ambassador for Mental Health by the PM. Picture: Instagram @dralexgeorge

Alex George, 30, has been working as an A&E doctor throughout the pandemic as well as using his enormous platform to encourage people to stick to social distance rules and advocate for mental health education.

He also tragically lost his 19-year-old brother, Llŷr, to suicide in 2020, making the subject of mental health more personal and urgent than ever.

In a time where good news seems few and far in between, we have to say it is a serious breath of fresh air to hear that someone who has been so working so tirelessly throughout the whole pandemic to be recognised in this way!

Alex took to Instagram to share the incredible news, saying:

"WE DID IT!! You called and the PM answered!! I have been appointed as the Ambassador for Mental Health."

"It hasn’t sunk in yet and I’m not sure it ever will. I am truly humbled. In my role, I will be working closely with the Government to make mental health an absolute priority."

"Never has mental health been more important than now. From schools to universities, the NHS and the wider public, MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS."

"For the current as well as future generations, we must do everything in our power to bring meaningful change."

The former Love Island star has been widely praised by the public for his role during the pandemic, with many declaring him the 'real influencer' compared to many of his reality star counterparts who has fled to Dubai for 'business'.

One wrote: "THIS is how you influence. Absolute legend."

Another said: "Incredible and you are most definitely already making your brother proud. You have the nation behind you."

Dr Alex has been campaigning on social media for the government to teach mental health more substantially in schools.

His newly appointed, unpaid role will see him help shape policy on improving support for young people in schools, colleges and universities.

Dr Alex added: "Right now young people need a voice in government, and I hope that through this role I can advocate for meaningful change in this area."

He also said: "Nothing will bring my brother back but if I can make a positive impact that saves even one life, it will be worth moving mountains for."

Congratulations Dr Alex, we can't think of a more suitable person for the incredibly important role!

