When Is Love Island 2021 Coming Back? All The Details As Laura Whitmore Teases Show’s Return

All the details we know about Love Island 2021 so far. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Laura Whitmore has pretty much confirmed Love Island is returning to our screens in 2021 and here’s what we know so far, including when it’s back on TV and where it will be filmed.

By Capital FM

Love Island 2021 is set to make its big comeback after the summer series was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show’s host, Laura Whitmore, took to Instagram to hint that the series is set to return with a bang, after sharing a video montage from the winter series in 2020.

How To Apply For Love Island 2021

She wrote: “I think we could all do with some Love this summer… [heart emoji].”

Fans of the show took to the comments to share their excitement, as well as former contestants agreeing that they’re anticipating the popular series’ return.

This comes after it was reported that this year’s series is set to be the ‘biggest in history’, according to a tabloid.

A source told the publication: “Everyone is keen to make this happen. Strictly and Dancing on Ice have happened against the odds and they’re determined that Love Island can do the same.”

But how will the show go ahead with the travel restrictions? And when can we expect to watch Love Island on telly again?

Here’s what we know…

When will Love Island 2021 be on TV?

As the start date hasn’t been officially confirmed by ITV, we’re not sure exactly when it’ll be back on our screens.

However, if they were to follow in-line with previous years, we would guess that we can expect to watch the dating show around the first week of June.

Last year, ITV told a publication that the show will be on for a longer duration in 2021.

They said: “Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021.”

Love Island fans are hopeful for the series to return this summer. Picture: Instagram

Laura Whitmore is expected to be returning as the host of Love Island 2021. Picture: Instagram

Will Love Island 2021 take place abroad or in the UK?

Producers of the ITV2 show are reportedly still figuring out where the 2021 series will take place since there have been travel restrictions put in place.

A telly insider told a tabloid: “Producers are aware that international travel will be restricted, so they are having to plan around that. It is likely they will need to quarantine all contestants.”

They added: “They also think they’ll need to fly over three times as many contestants than normal in case some of them fall ill. And they’ll need to put them all in different hotels, which will be a big task and expensive.”

However, despite the extra cost, producers are allegedly all-in for making it happen as they’re hopeful it’ll be the ‘biggest show in history’.

