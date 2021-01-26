How To Apply For Love Island 2021

Love Island 2021 applications are now open. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island 2021 looks to be going ahead this year, and applications are now open.

Love Island 2021 is returning and we’re hoping it’ll save our summer as singletons across the nation bombard ITV with applications in the hope of finding love.

Voiceover Iain Stirling recently suggested the new series of Love Island could even take place in the UK, following the success of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and its Welsh format in November.

But as the summer the country is pinning its hopes on approaches, Love Island and its Mallorcan villa are what we all want to see back on TV screens.

Applications for Love Island 2021 are open now and here’s how to apply…

How to apply for Love Island 2021

ITV opened applications for the new series of Love Island – season seven, would you believe – at the start of January and to apply all you’ve got to do is head over to the casting website.

Contestants must be at least 18 years old and you’ll be asked heaps of questions about yourself as part of the application.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won Love Island's winter series in 2020. Picture: ITV

The application description reads: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love.

“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.”

If you’re lucky enough to catch one of the producers’ eyes, there will then be an audition process and numerous interviews and we reckon they won't be questions like "tell us about a recent achievement".

Applications close on 30 April!

